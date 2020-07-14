Ballot request forms go into the mail

Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens said that her office is in the process of mailing out absentee ballot request forms to voters around the county.
“We’re doing this in a similar fashion to what we did for the primary election for safety and so people know it’s still available,” Martens said. “We get a lot of phone calls to have them mailed out so hopefully this will expedite that process for people.”
Three request forms will be sent to each Crawford County address of an active voter or voters, she said.
“If there are too many (ballot request forms) for your household, share one with a friend,” she said.
“If you need more, call us and we’ll send you more.”
Martens said the use of absentee ballots was trouble free in the June primary election.
“Using the request forms and the absentee ballots is safe,” she said. “Iowa runs one of the cleanest elections.”
Recent actions by the Iowa legislature have complicated the process, however.
“Sometimes people are confused when they’re filling out the forms. Something might be filled in incorrectly or something is left blank that needs to be filled out. We used to be able to call that particular voter and verify what they intended,” Martens said.
“The legislation has tied the hands of the auditors and it’s going to require us to re-mail out a whole new request form to get that information.”
That process will use more staff time and will cost more to send out additional ballots, she said.
To help reduce the need for follow-up contact, a letter providing detailed instructions about how to fill out the ballot will go out with the absentee ballot request forms.
“If people don’t understand it, they can definitely call us while they are filling it out and we can walk them through it if they need help,” Martens said.
The letter accompanying the ballot request form will also include information about the six precincts that will be open around the county on Election Day.
“We’re planning on combining all the Denison wards together,” she said. “The five precincts that are outside the city of Denison that will be open for people to vote at will be Schleswig, Charter Oak, Dow City, Manilla and Vail.”
Opening all the precincts will depend on finding enough workers, Martens noted.
The absentee ballot letter includes a request for precinct election officials.
Martens said she is unsure if the regular election workers will be available on Election Day this year.
Some may opt out due to the COVID-19 situation; others may be snowbirds headed for warmer climates this winter.
“We’re hoping we’ll get some folks that want to work on Election Day,” she said. “And it’s not a volunteer duty.”
The county will pay election workers $12 per hour and provide training.
Interested individuals may contact the Crawford County Auditor’s Office at 712-263-3045.