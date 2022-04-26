Banquet for Barns: fundraiser for new pig barn/show arena building on May 1

A fundraiser will take place on May 1 to raise funds for a new pig barn/show arena building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Rhonda Grimm, a member of the volunteer committee that is spearheading the effort, said the goal is to replace the current pig barn/show arena with a 132-foot by 172-foot free-span building.

The committee is working in partnership with the Crawford County Fair Board.

“The fair board has a large undertaking with managing the activities of the fairgrounds throughout the year. By having a separate committee to raise these funds, it helps everyone involved take on a task of this size,” Grimm said.

The new building will solve ongoing issues with the current building and will add new capabilities.

“The roofline and eave heights will be higher so it will provide more flexibility for the fair board to use the building for different activities,” she said.

The current building has broken, rotting and inconveniently placed supports; the area where the pig barn and show arena roofs meet causes flooding of the animal pens on the west side of the pig barn.

The price tag for the new building is estimated to be approximately $500,000, Grimm said.

The project started in fall 2019 with a fundraiser, but was disrupted by COVID in 2020.

“In 2021, we got started again right before the fair,” she said.

“The kids kind of sent a message to the parents and the community by donating a portion of their livestock sales money back to the building. And we’ve had some donations offered up as people have heard about this endeavor.”

Grimm said no work will take place until all the funds are in place.

“The building won’t be built until the money is raised - and we won’t be doing it in phases,” she said. “We won’t start until we have enough money to accomplish what we want to accomplish with the building.”

The committee leading the project is made up of parents who either have kids heading to the fair or have had kids in the fair in the past.

“With our capital campaign, we want to get the message out to everybody else,” Grimm said. “We are asking for additional members that would like to join the committee to help communicate and seek donations.”

Grimm said the committee hopes to raise the needed funds by the end of the year.

“The sooner we raise the money the better,” she said. “Our dream would be to have the money by the end of 2022 so that we can start securing the final plans and execute the project.”

She noted that all funds go through the fair board account and are managed by the fair board.

The fair board is a 501 (c) 3 organization, so donations are tax-deductible.

“Banquet for Barns” will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 1 as a drive-through event at the First United Methodist Church in Denison.

“Smithfield has been gracious to sponsor it and provide all the supplies,” Grimm said.

The pork loin sandwich dinner will include cheesy potatoes, corn, and a drink.

“We will also have a bake sale. The 4-H kids will be making bars and brownies, and then customers that come through the drive through will be able to purchase bags of goodies to go with their meal,” Grimm said.

A suggested $10 freewill donation is the price of the meal.

Additional fundraisers will take place in the future.

“Between this one and the appreciation meal we do at the fair, we hope to have more and hope to get the momentum going,” she said.