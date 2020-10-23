Barngrover set to retire from Juvenile Court Services

“I was the first tracker,” he said. “Trackers go out and monitor kids’ progress, check on them, do curfew checks and things like that. That is when I got involved in juvenile court. I did that for about six months and then this position in Denison opened up and then I came here.”

Barngrover said he used a typewriter when he started – and the technology has changed immensely over the years.

“The actual working with kids part – that’s still the same,” he said.

“Children are charged with crimes, they’re referred to our office and then we work from there to help them resolve whatever issues they may have.”

The JCS services are all-encompassing, he said.

“We take a look at how the child is doing in school, how the child is doing in the community, what are some of the issues that are going on at home, and try to help resolve those so the family is working together and the child is being more successful wherever he or she may be,” Barngrover said.

Some new programs have been brought into use over the years - and the state is streamlining programs so everyone is operating the same way, he said.