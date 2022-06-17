Base coat for new mural

From bottom to top, Elliot Fineran, Sydney Fineran, Eileen Peterson and Jayne Lyons paint a base color coat on the south wall of the band shell at Washington Park on Thursday afternoon. On Saturday, a new mural will painted onto the band shell. The mural design was created by Denison High School student Isabel Gutierrez, who won a competition to create a mural that celebrates immigrants of the past, present and future in the community. Photo by Dan Mundt