 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Base coat for new mural

  • 0
DBR bandshell painting

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

From bottom to top, Elliot Fineran, Sydney Fineran, Eileen Peterson and Jayne Lyons paint a base color coat on the south wall of the band shell at Washington Park on Thursday afternoon. On Saturday, a new mural will painted onto the band shell. The mural design was created by Denison High School student Isabel Gutierrez, who won a competition to create a mural that celebrates immigrants of the past, present and future in the community. Photo by Dan Mundt

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting ready for Saturday

Getting ready for Saturday

Students in this week’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids rehearse “Twilight Bark” during rehears…

Debra Mathies

Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Mathies, 58, of Spencer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Lynette Ludwig

A private family burial for Lynette Ludwig, 63, of Vail will be conducted at the King Cemetery in Vail.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal