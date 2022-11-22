 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Basic Fund Tree of Lights in Schleswig

  • 0
BASIC Fund Christmas Tree of Lights

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The BASIC Fund, Inc. will sponsor a Memorial Tree of Lights during the Christmas season. Contributions may be made in memory of family members or loved ones at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig. A list of the memorials will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Mapleton Press. Loved ones names will be listed for a $5 donation, and for every $50 collected, a light will be lit on the Tree of Lights which will be located in front of the post office in Schleswig. The contribution will be made part of the endowment fund which will provide income for civic projects in the Schleswig community. It is a gift that will continue to give.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turkeys for TAP

Turkeys for TAP

The staff at Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services delivered 40 turkeys to the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) on Thursday morning to help fami…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish man mistakes odd worm for alien lifeform