Basic Fund Tree of Lights in Schleswig

The BASIC Fund, Inc. will sponsor a Memorial Tree of Lights during the Christmas season. Contributions may be made in memory of family members or loved ones at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig. A list of the memorials will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Mapleton Press. Loved ones names will be listed for a $5 donation, and for every $50 collected, a light will be lit on the Tree of Lights which will be located in front of the post office in Schleswig. The contribution will be made part of the endowment fund which will provide income for civic projects in the Schleswig community. It is a gift that will continue to give.