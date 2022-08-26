BBQ Fest Quilt Show and Sale; new event added at McHenry House

Attendees of the 2022 Tri City BBQ Fest will have a new activity to take in during the festival.

The BBQ FEST Quilt Show and Sale, presented by the Crawford County Historical Society (CCHS), will take place at the McHenry House in Denison on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17.

“In 2013, the (CCHS) board did a quilt show at the McHenry house,” said Board President Kathi Gustafson. “They haven’t done anything like that since, but it’s always been talked about.”

She said they initially planned to have a quilt show earlier in the summer this year.

“But since there’s no air conditioning at the McHenry House, we voted that down because the people that probably would be coming would not be fans of being inside a hot house looking at quilts,” Gustafson said.

The board decided to push the event back and roll it into the Tri City BBQ Fest.

“We were open last year (during the BBQ fest) just as normal and got quite a few visitors at the McHenry House,” she said. “We thought we’d give it a try and have something interesting and fun to do up there this year.”

She pointed out that the local area has lots of quilters and quilting resources.

“We have Wise Monkey Quilting, and the Methodist Church has a group of quilters along with some other quilting and hobby groups in the area, as well,” Gustafson said.

She does not yet have an exact count of the number of quilts that will be on display.

“I’m anticipating roughly 50-ish quilts that will be on the first two floors of the McHenry House that weekend for viewing,” she said.

“We’re also going to have some people who will have quilts available for purchase during that time. They will be set apart in their own area of the McHenry House.”

She said some of the quilt makers may be on hand during the exhibit.

“If they want to be, they certainly will be welcome,” Gustafson said.

An individual who is helping her organize the show told her that quilters are very protective of their quilts.

“She said she wouldn’t be surprised if they wanted to be available along with their quilts – especially those that are going to have one or two of their quilts for sale,” Gustafson said.

Pricing for quilts for sale will be up to the owner.

“We’re still working on some of those details,” she said.

The exhibit will be on the first two floors of the McHenry House so exhibitors and visitors will be able to avoid having to take the stairs all the way to the fourth floor.

“We’re going to have it on just the first and second floor and use the space in the bedrooms and the hallways,” Gustafson said.

Some of the quilts will be displayed on quilt racks, but others will be draped on beds, chairs and other furniture.

The quilts shown will come from a variety of individuals.

“I didn’t want them to be from two people that had 20 quilts apiece, so we do have quite a few different people that are bringing in,” she said.

“Some are bringing one and some are bringing 10, so it just depends on each individual person.”

All of the submissions will be from people who live in the county, she said.

Drop-off of quilts for the show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Quilts may be picked up after the show starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

“We may also make it available on Sunday or we can make arrangements with each individual person to come back and get their quilt at a time that works for them,” she said.

Individuals interested in displaying or selling quilts at the show may contact Gustafson at 712-269-0616.