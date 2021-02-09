Be the Change: Family Crisis Centers Wine Gala and Auction raises funds for victims of abuse

As a nonprofit, FCC relies on funding from grants and other sources, she said.

“In the past we held it up in Sioux Center because that’s where our main office is,” James said. “Due to COVID restrictions this year obviously that is not necessarily an option. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for people to attend in person.”

She said the pandemic restrictions have been something of a blessing in disguise, however.

“Now we’ve reached out and broadened our options,” she said. “We’re going to hold it virtually this year as well, so all of our more-rural communities are going to be able to participate in the auction this year and they can do it from the comfort of their own home.”

FCC will post a link prior to the auction so individuals may start bidding before the auction as well as on the night of, she said.

“They don’t have to leave their homes to do that or to pick up their items because the local advocates will bring their items to them if they win,” James said.

Several levels of the “Be the Change” sponsorship are available for the event.

While the pandemic continues, James said the FCC remains available to anyone who needs help.