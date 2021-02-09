Be the Change: Family Crisis Centers Wine Gala and Auction raises funds for victims of abuse

Domestic abuse cases increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Michelle James of Family Crisis Centers (FCC).
James said FCC assisted more than 100 individuals in Crawford County in the last year, which was up from previous years.
James is a victim advocate for FCC. She serves Crawford, Ida and Monona counties.
FCC serves 17 counties overall.
“With the different restrictions that are in place for the pandemic, people are staying home more,” James said. “Some people, unfortunately, have lost income or have taken an income cut and that has raised a lot of stressors within homes.”
Domestic violence often goes unreported, but she feels the numbers have likely drastically increased in the last year.
“In every county I’m sure the numbers are increasing as people are faced with more and more hardship,” she said. “Unfortunately, some are home and stuck with the person who is causing them harm. We have seen an increase in people reaching out not only for information but for services.”
To help insure that the organization has enough funds to aid every client in need, FCC puts on an annual wine gala.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” James said. “It supplements where our funding cuts off.”
As a nonprofit, FCC relies on funding from grants and other sources, she said.
“In the past we held it up in Sioux Center because that’s where our main office is,” James said. “Due to COVID restrictions this year obviously that is not necessarily an option. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for people to attend in person.”
She said the pandemic restrictions have been something of a blessing in disguise, however.
“Now we’ve reached out and broadened our options,” she said. “We’re going to hold it virtually this year as well, so all of our more-rural communities are going to be able to participate in the auction this year and they can do it from the comfort of their own home.”
FCC will post a link prior to the auction so individuals may start bidding before the auction as well as on the night of, she said.
“They don’t have to leave their homes to do that or to pick up their items because the local advocates will bring their items to them if they win,” James said.
Several levels of the “Be the Change” sponsorship are available for the event.
While the pandemic continues, James said the FCC remains available to anyone who needs help.
“As advocates, we’re still available,” she said. “We do take our COVID precautions, but we’re still finding ways to make sure people have access to our information.”
FCC offers Zoom or virtual meetings or contact by phone.
“We’re putting up information in gas stations and things like that,” she said.
A new community education series will start next week through Zoom.
“The nice thing is all viewers get to remain anonymous so you don’t get to see their faces or their names,” James said. “We’re going to discuss teen dating violence awareness.”
February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, she noted.
“We’ll be reaching out to local teens and anyone who has teens or is in contact with teens to talk about the different signs that you can look for and ways to help,” James said.
FCC will conduct additional community education series in the future.
“It’s just another way to get our information out there and make people aware of our services,” she said.
The FCC Wine Gala & Auction will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
Individuals who would like to make a monetary or auction donation to the Wine Gala auction, or for questions related to FCC services, may contact James at michellej@familycrisiscenters.org or at 712-449-7196.