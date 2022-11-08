Beauty and the Beast entertains with music, dancing and acting

Denison High School presented the musical “Beauty and the Beast” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fine Arts Center, with permission from Music Theatre International.

The production was adjudicated as part of the 2021-2022 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by EMC Insurance Companies.

Laurel Olsen was the director and choreographer, and Kandy Thompson was the vocal director.

Music was performed by an 12-person orchestra composed of students and faculty.

Conductor: Tylor Schulte

Flute/Piccolo: Jamie Abarca

Clarinet: Brian Ibarra

Trombone: Peter Bekkerus

Trumpet: Adrian Velazquez-Nieto

Violin: Claudia Rihner

Euphonium: Christian Schmadeke

Keyboards: Kandy Thompson, Patti Bkkerus and Ruben Newell

Bass/Keyboard: Mandy Lauderbaugh

Percussion: Sofia Guzman and Krystal Barroso

Following are the main cast members.

Belle: Chloe Koch

Beast: Wyatt Randeris

Gaston: Cody Schulte

LeFou: Adonay Arellano

Mrs. Potts: Emily Espinoza

Lumiere: Ethan Olsen

Cogsworth: Roman Bygness

Madame de la Grande Bouche: Shelby Kastner

Babette: Christell Salazar

Chip: Brittany Krajicek

Maurice: Gavin Schmadeke

A number of other students were members of the featured chorus, the villagers, and the spices and dinnerware (for the performance of “Be Our Guest).

Featured Chorus

Silly Girls/Plates: Anahi Velasco, Chloe Mendenhall and Olivia Meyer

Bookseller/Napkin: Taryn Oxendale

Enchantress/Napkin: Violet Christensen

Narrator/Plate: Maite Arreola

Monsier D'Arque: Charlye Cervantes

Aristocrat/Silver: Isabel Jepsen

Sausage Girl/Napkin: Aaliyah Buter

Old Woman/Spice: Cindy Lopez

Baker/Napkin: Brigid Bonner

Shopgirl/Spice: Mindy Thongvanh

Milkmaid/Napkin: Jasmyne Ahrens

Gaston's Chronies: Oscar Corona and John Paul Montano

Wolves: Kelly Arriaza, Taya Adams, Maritza Escobar, William Gonzalez and Jasmyn Ramos

Chorus: Villagers, Spices, Dinnerware

Abbey Meseck, Addison Ransom, Ady Romero, Allison Perez, Angie Rivera, Anna Galvin, Arturo Marquez, Ary Medrano, Ashley Fuentes, Ashlyn Dionicio, Aspen Bigley, Austin Aviles, Azuncena Bartolon

Ben Matthews, Celeste Gomez, Charlotte Schrum, Devan Velasco, Esmeralda Galdamez, Hannah Ewoldt, Isabel Gutierrez, Jason Gonzales, Jenny Thao, Johnny Lopez, Kiara Vallecillo, Leila Jaime, Leonardo Sanchez-Rios, Lexi Hartwig