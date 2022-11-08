Beauty and the Beast entertains with music, dancing and acting

Denison High School presented the musical “Beauty and the Beast” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fine Arts Center, with permission from Music Theatre International.
The production was adjudicated as part of the 2021-2022 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by EMC Insurance Companies.
Laurel Olsen was the director and choreographer, and Kandy Thompson was the vocal director.
Music was performed by an 12-person orchestra composed of students and faculty.
Conductor: Tylor Schulte
Flute/Piccolo: Jamie Abarca
Clarinet: Brian Ibarra
Trombone: Peter Bekkerus
Trumpet: Adrian Velazquez-Nieto
Violin: Claudia Rihner
Euphonium: Christian Schmadeke
Keyboards: Kandy Thompson, Patti Bkkerus and Ruben Newell
Bass/Keyboard: Mandy Lauderbaugh
Percussion: Sofia Guzman and Krystal Barroso
Following are the main cast members.
Belle: Chloe Koch
Beast: Wyatt Randeris
Gaston: Cody Schulte
LeFou: Adonay Arellano
Mrs. Potts: Emily Espinoza
Lumiere: Ethan Olsen
Cogsworth: Roman Bygness
Madame de la Grande Bouche: Shelby Kastner
Babette: Christell Salazar
Chip: Brittany Krajicek
Maurice: Gavin Schmadeke
A number of other students were members of the featured chorus, the villagers, and the spices and dinnerware (for the performance of “Be Our Guest).
Featured Chorus
Silly Girls/Plates: Anahi Velasco, Chloe Mendenhall and Olivia Meyer
Bookseller/Napkin: Taryn Oxendale
Enchantress/Napkin: Violet Christensen
Narrator/Plate: Maite Arreola
Monsier D'Arque: Charlye Cervantes
Aristocrat/Silver: Isabel Jepsen
Sausage Girl/Napkin: Aaliyah Buter
Old Woman/Spice: Cindy Lopez
Baker/Napkin: Brigid Bonner
Shopgirl/Spice: Mindy Thongvanh
Milkmaid/Napkin: Jasmyne Ahrens
Gaston's Chronies: Oscar Corona and John Paul Montano
Wolves: Kelly Arriaza, Taya Adams, Maritza Escobar, William Gonzalez and Jasmyn Ramos
Chorus: Villagers, Spices, Dinnerware
Abbey Meseck, Addison Ransom, Ady Romero, Allison Perez, Angie Rivera, Anna Galvin, Arturo Marquez, Ary Medrano, Ashley Fuentes, Ashlyn Dionicio, Aspen Bigley, Austin Aviles, Azuncena Bartolon
Ben Matthews, Celeste Gomez, Charlotte Schrum, Devan Velasco, Esmeralda Galdamez, Hannah Ewoldt, Isabel Gutierrez, Jason Gonzales, Jenny Thao, Johnny Lopez, Kiara Vallecillo, Leila Jaime, Leonardo Sanchez-Rios, Lexi Hartwig
Lillian Boomershine, Maybelin Mendoza, Natasha Rivera, Nessa Hedstrom, Remigia Raymundo, Rylee Block, Samuel Salazar, Stephanie Patino, Tayla Brodersen, Valerie Alcantar, Xochitl Arellano, Yameli Bello, Yuliana Avina, Ywar Hay Tha