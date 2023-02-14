Payton Henningsen, daughter of Dean and Steph Henningsen, spoke about her experiences serving as Crawford County Beef Queen during the past year. Activities she participated in were Charter Oak Achievement Days, Crawford County Open Beef Show, Crawford County Fair Beef Show and the Four County Fair Beef Show.

“I was able to award young beef producers for their accomplishments with their projects,” she said.

She also communicated with consumers and advocated for the beef industry at the annual Beef Bash.

Other activities were to interview the younger 4-H members who had a bucket/bottle calf project at the county fair, and to interview the young children who had an exhibit in Bob Boettger’s bottle calf and lamb show at the fair.

At the Iowa State Fair she took countless orders at the Beef Quarters food booth.