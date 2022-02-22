Benefit for Pastor Johnson

Community rallies to raise funds for cancer treatment

Not long after Andrew Johnson became the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla in 2017, he was diagnosed with cancer.

It wasn’t the first time and, as it turns out, it wasn’t the last time.

Johnson was treated for cancer when he was in high school; the cancer went into remission after chemotherapy and surgery.

More chemotherapy and more surgery followed when cancer returned in 2017.

After treatment, his levels of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), a tumor indicator, returned to normal in January 2018.

According to WebMD, an AFP level with a reading between 0 and 8 is normal for adults.

At a recent checkup, Johnson’s AFP was up to 5,600, according to Dawn Lorenzen, who is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the chairperson of a benefit that will take place on March 6 to raise funds to help pay for Johnson’s medical expenses.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, his AFP number fell to 39, but doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, want to perform a procedure using his own stem cells because the cancer continues to return.

“He will have to undergo three days of high-dose chemo treatments, and then after that they put the stem cells back in his body,” Lorenzen said.

Johnson will then have to stay in isolation at the Mayo transplant house for six weeks.

His wife, Tiffany, who is the Trinity Lutheran Church deaconess, will stay with him.

After the six weeks have passed, the Johnsons will return home – and then the process will begin again.

“In the meantime, that takes both of them out of work so we’re having a benefit to try to help with expenses and any copays or other things they’ll have to deal with,” Lorenzen said.

The March 6 benefit will include a meal (for a free-will donation) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and silent and live auctions that begin at 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Manilla Memorial Hall.

The meal will feature pork loins, cheesy potatoes, macaroni salad, cole slaw and a dessert bar.

Volunteers will deliver meals in Manilla and Manning to those unable to attend.

“We’re delivering in Manning and Manilla because the Trinity church in Manilla works very closely with Zion church in Manning,” Lorenzen said. “We have a cooperative agreement. Pastor Johnson is the primary pastor at Manilla; Pastor (Jonathan) Conner is the primary pastor at Manning, but we go back and forth and share their skills, as needed.”

About 30 individuals, from both churches, form the core of the committee that is putting on the benefit.

