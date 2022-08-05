Best in the West Showdown brings livestock champions from 10 counties to town

Champions were crowned Wednesday evening at the annual Best in the West Showdown at the Western Iowa Expo building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

The size of the show increased by one more county and featured livestock breeding and market champions from the following 10 counties: Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby and Woodbury.

The champions at the Best in the West Showdown, as well as champion from all other district showdowns across the state, will compete in the All-Iowa Showdown this Sunday, August 7, in Oskaloosa.

Following are the champions, reserve champions and showmanship champions, plus all other competitors, in each class.

Breeding Ewes: champion - McKenna Herbold, Woodbury, also won showmanship; reserve - Brooke Booth, Carroll; others - Ty Bowlin, Audubon; Tiana Hagen, Cass; Josie Koenig, Crawford; Evan Burk, Ida; Carsten Hadley, Monona; Caidyn Meyer, Sac; and Carly Christensen, Shelby; no competitor from Harrison County

Breeding Gilts: champion – Caden Janson, Carroll; reserve – Lane Elmquist, Audubon, also won showmanship; others – Grant Petty, Cass; Macy Gruhn, Crawford; Addyson Knickman, Harrison; Lucas Else, Ida; Cale Niehaus, Sac; Cheyenne Obrecht, Shelby; and Charles Ploeger, Woodbury

Breeding Does: champion – Corbin Chambers, Audubon; reserve – William Voyles, Sac; showmanship – Addison Obrecht, Shelby; others – Brooke Booth, Carroll; Natalye Scholl, Cass; John Gorden, Crawford; Regan Cogdill, Harrison; Erin Nielsen, Ida; Miah Hillman, Monona; McKenna Herbold, Woodbury

Breeding Heifers: champion – Jade Beeson, Woobury, also won showmanship; Reserve – Katy Pryor, Harrison; others – Clayton Van Aernam, Audubon; Collin Vonnahme, Carroll; Brock Henderson, Cass; Hallie McCollough, Crawford; Kath Schulte, Ida; Jaxson Walker, Monona; Drake Hosten, Sac; and Addison Obrecht, Shelby

Market Lambs: champion – Taylor Ploen, Woodbury; reserve – Ty Bowlin, Audubon; showmanship – Morgan Will, Cass; others – Brock Bowman, Carroll; MaKia Smith, Crawford; Evan Burk, Ida; Carsten Hadley, Monona; Addison Mohr, Sac, Trinity Haas, Shelby; no competitor from Harrison County

Market Hog: champion – Caden Janson, Carroll; reserve – Leyton Elmquist, reserve, also won showmanship; others – Grant Petty, Cass; Landon Kiepe, Crawford; Brody Pryor, Harrison; Gavin Vohs, Ida; Paige Wooster, Monona; Drake Hosteng, Sac; Ryleigh Obrecht, Shelby; Charles Ploeger, Woodbury

Market Goat: champion – Karson Bromert, Crawford; reserve – Dawson Book, Harrison; showmanship – Brylie Andersen, Shelby; others – Tyler Ellingson, Audubon; Brooke Book, Carroll; Ashton Hagen, Cass; Levi Else, Ida; Parker DeVries, Monona; William Voyles, Sac