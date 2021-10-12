Best of Show: Peters wins MidAmerica Pastel Society award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said pastels look like sticks of chalk – but are actually dried pigment pressed into stick form.

“There are no oils, solvents or acrylics or plasticizers added to them,” Peters said.

“The colors are real and rich and true and they will stay that way for hundreds of years, and that’s one reason I really love pastel. There are some from the 1400s and 1500s that are still just as bright as when they were painted.”

“Big Boy” took about two weeks to create.

“I do a rough sketch of the basic shapes is how I start – but a lot of the detail and a lot of the shading come when I’m painting,” she said. “I start with the basic shape, so I know I’ll get my composition where I want it, and the rest of it is done as I’m painting.”

Peters is self-taught; she has been painting since she was a kid.

She has entered other competitions and has received ribbons and a best of show award for a regional competition.

“But this is the first national best of show I have received,” Peters said. “I was very shocked and happy about that.”

She is also the vice president of the Iowa Pastel Society.