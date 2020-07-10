Best Practices at Crawford County Fair

Events for 4-H and FFA students will go forward at the 2020 Crawford County Fair – with some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Aubrey Houska, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth coordinator for Crawford County, said that the new guidelines largely follow the “Iowa 4-H Summer Best Practices & Expectations” guidelines set out by Iowa 4-H.
“Iowa 4-H has been giving us guidelines to follow and expectations they want the counties to be following,” Houska said.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also influenced the final decision on the format for this year’s fair, she said.
Some events will take place at the fairgrounds but some have been shifted to remote judging.
The animal shows will take place at the fairgrounds.
“Most animals come in the day before their show,” she said. “The swine and beef have a little more time because there are a lot more kids who show those two species.”
All of the students and animals will be released after showing.
“If they decide to stay they have to get approval from the fair board president and the department superintendents,” Houska said.
According to the guidelines, “If animal owners choose to stay on the grounds the 4-H emblem will not be associated and will not be under Crawford County ISU Extension general liability coverage.”
Staff members are expected to use face coverings and honor social distancing; volunteers, participants, and families are recommended to do the same.
According to the guidelines, “Exhibitors, judges and volunteers will be encouraged to wear a face covering (face shield, mask, etc.) in the show ring with the only exception being the horse show, as those exhibitors are already greatly distanced from each other and the judge when riding. Face coverings should be worn during halter and showmanship horse classes.”
“We’re not requiring our youth to wear masks but we are encouraging them to,” Houska said.
Buckets containing exhibitor t-shirts, exhibitor numbers, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
“That way they have hand sanitizers and masks and if they want to use those they can,” she said.
The buckets were donated by Dave Slechta of Wyffels Hybrids.
“Family groups/spectators are strongly encouraged to social distance (6 feet or more between groups), wear a mask, bring their own chair and utilize hand washing and provided hand sanitizer,” the guidelines state.
“For the public, we are just encouraging people to only bring their immediate family members,” Houska said.
“Some of those shows do get a big crowd so we’re asking that they bring their immediate family then we can social distance better and limit that exposure.”
Signs will be posted around the fairgrounds to remind attendees to follow social distancing, encourage the use of masks and to use hand sanitizer.
The animal events were allowed to go forward because they take place outdoors or in large, open spaces.
The events that would normally take place in confined spaces have been moved online.
Judging of the clothing and communication entries took place virtually on Thursday of this week.
Judges were in the Extension office; the students joined by video conference.
The judging of static projects, which would normally take place in the Exhibits Building, will also take place virtually.
Students will drop off their projects at Our Savior Lutheran Church on July 17.
Clubs will be given a designated check-in and drop-off time outside the church.
Judging of static exhibits will take place for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
Students may pick up their projects at an assigned time between 3 and 6 p.m.
Only staff and judges will be present during judging.
There will be no comment writers.
Youth food exhibits will be judged only on presentation and appearance. Judges are not allowed to taste or consume food exhibits this year.
A powerpoint presentation and posters will be shown at the fairgrounds to recognize the students who produced static exhibits.
“When the kids come after judging to pick up their projects we’ll take a picture of them with their ribbons and projects and we’ll get those all displayed,” Houska said.
Safety was a primary concern of the guidelines for the fair, she said.
“Our exhibitor t-shirts actually say “Eat, sleep, 4-H, social distance, repeat,” Houska said. “It will be a year these kids will remember. Hopefully we can learn from it and make the coming years even better.”
Individuals with questions should call the Extension office at (712)-263-4697.