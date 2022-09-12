Celebration of life for Beth Huisenga, 55, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
A private family burial will be in the Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley.
She died Saturday, September 3, at her home.
Survivors include her daughter, Aubry Wingrove, of Denison; father, Roland Huisenga, of Sibley; brothers, David Huisenga, of Virginia, and Daniel Huisenga, of Minnesota.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.