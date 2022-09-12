 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beth Huisenga

DBR Funeral Notices

Celebration of life for Beth Huisenga, 55, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.

A private family burial will be in the Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley.

She died Saturday, September 3, at her home.

Survivors include her daughter, Aubry Wingrove, of Denison; father, Roland Huisenga, of Sibley; brothers, David Huisenga, of Virginia, and Daniel Huisenga, of Minnesota.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

