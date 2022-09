Memorial services are pending for Betty Johnson, 91, of Denison.

She died Sunday, September 18, at Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Bauer, of Denison, Julie Sippel, of Galva, and Angelia Granzen, of Denison; one son, Eric Johnson, of Denison; 26 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.