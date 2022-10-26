 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Johnson

DBR Funeral Notices

A funeral liturgy for Betty Johnson, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

She died September 18 at Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Bauer, of Denison, Julie Sippel, of Galva, and Angelia Granzen, of Denison; one son, Eric Johnson, of Denison; 26 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

.The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

