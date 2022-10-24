 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Zimmer

DBR Funeral Notices

Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Zimmer, 95, of Boyer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m.

She died Thursday, October 20, at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.

Survivors include three sons, Francis Zimmer, of Deloit, Chuck Zimmer, of Leonard, Texas, and Dale Zimmer, of Kiron; three daughters, Donna Galles, of Remsen, Mary Jane Siegner, of Vail, and Joan Bauer, of Audubon; 38 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

