Beymer/Curnyn trial gets underway; opening statements delivered on Wednesday

“The question is ‘Why?’” he said.

The answer would come from the testimony of Councilman John Granzen, Sherinian told the jury.

When Granzen was a newly elected member of the city council, Curnyn told Granzen “One of the main things I want to get accomplished is to get Terry and Lisa fired,” Sherinian said.

He said the jury would have to decide if the conduct of Beymer and Curnyn was outrageous, whether there was any reasonable basis for the suspension, why they kept asking questions and why the “public humiliation” was necessary.

Sherinian said the jury would also have to decide if the statements made by Beymer and Curnyn were defamatory.

Along with the statements he previously mentioned, he said that Koch was accused of lying about a job offer to Trisha Fink.

Sherinian said the jury would be asked to render a judgment and “substantial damages.”

In his opening statement, Phillips said the Denison City Council in January 2018 was intent on addressing the respective roles of the city clerk, the city manager and council.