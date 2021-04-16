Beymer/Curnyn trial gets underway; opening statements delivered on Wednesday

The civil trial of former Denison Mayor Jared Beymer and Denison City Councilman Corey Curnyn started on Wednesday morning with Iowa District 3B Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer presiding.
The lawsuit was filed by Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford in April 2019; they allege that in 2018 Beymer and Curnyn defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them.
The trial began with opening statements from the plaintiffs’ counsel, Mark Sherinian, of Des Moines, and defense counsel, Doug Phillips, of Sioux City.
Sherinian began by recounting the events of December 18, 2018, when Koch and Crawford were called to a meeting with the city attorney, Beymer and Curnyn; Koch and Crawford were suspended from their jobs with no reason given.
The city council meeting that was to begin an hour later was canceled.
“Each time Beymer and Curnyn were asked for a reason they gave no explanation,” Sherinian said.
Rumors, including one of the embezzlement of tens of thousands of dollars, started to fly in the community, he said.
City Councilman John Granzen warned the other council members of the rumors.
Koch and Crawford hired Sherinian to find out what the allegations were.
Sherinian said the issues included the question of whether a fire training structure prop had required a bid (he said it was properly approved through the budget process), whether an earlier raise given to Koch was authorized (he said the city council had approved it), and whether Koch had improperly given some of her vacation to Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren (he said in past practices, city employees could donate vacation to others).
James Gilliam, an attorney from Des Moines, was hired to do an investigation; Sherinian said Koch and Crawford answered all his questions on multiple occasions and Gilliam reported several times that he hadn’t found anything illegal or any actions made with malicious intent.
Sherinian said another issue was raised about destruction of documents, but nothing was found to substantiate it.
In his report, Gilliam pointed out a lack of leadership in the city council, Sherinian said.
“Over the years – and by specific authorization – authority to make decisions had been taken up by the city manager and the city clerk so that the city would function but it was a lack of leadership that had caused this,” Sherinian said.
He said that despite giving no official public explanation for the investigation, Beymer and Curnyn were making statements about Koch and Crawford:
Beymer told Annie Shrum, “It’s really bad.”
Curnyn told Pam Soseman, “If she knew what was going on she would be appalled.” He also told her, “When I get done with Lisa she won’t be able to get a job anywhere.”
Curnyn told former Denison Mayor Dan Leinen “When the information comes out, they won’t be able to get a job as a Walmart greeter.”
Sherinian said Curnyn was the lone vote against closing the investigation at a January 2019 city council meeting.
At that meeting, Curnyn said, “We haven’t touched on 1% of what the investigation was about,” Sherinian said.
Despite the official end of the investigation by the city council, Curnyn’s statement was a hanging cloud, Sherinian said.
He said Beymer and Curnyn were “sending congratulatory messages back and forth” when it was publicized that Koch was charged with fifth degree theft in 1998 when she was the city clerk of Akron.
Sherinian said Koch had paid back what she owed before she was charged, she served a deferred sentence and her record was expunged.
When Koch applied for the city clerk position in Denison in 2010, she was asked about criminal charges going back seven years and was not required to disclose the incident, he said.
Sherinian said Koch (because of the suspension and investigation) suffered chest pains, high blood pressure, weight loss, was diagnosed with situational anxiety and would often cry at the office and at home.
Crawford suffered from sleepless nights, anxiety and a skin condition, he said.
“Terry and Lisa said they were embarrassed and publicly humiliated by what had occurred,” Sherinian said.
Events that led to their suspension had been part of what had been occurring since February 2018, he said.
He said Beymer and Curnyn had forced Koch to hire Terra Sell as the deputy clerk for the city and they had criticized Crawford for his hours.
Sherinian said that Crawford had made it clear when he was hired as city manager that he could not always be at work at 8 a.m. because he had a cow/calf operation.
Beymer and Curnyn started to complain he was not at work at 8 a.m., he said.
An insurance form issue that has been resolved in April 2017 became an accusation in February 2018, according to Sherinian.
Koch was called to the city attorney’s office and was asked for her resignation, but no reason was given, he said.
Koch said no.
In April 2018 she was given a set of goals by City Councilman David Loeschen, which she met, Sherinian said.
The day after she was given the goals, Curnyn asked Koch if Loeschen had told her it was her last chance.
She said he hadn’t.
Sherinian said that in July 2018, Koch had done a survey of salaries of firefighters; Beymer didn’t like the results of the survey and did his own.
Beymer referred to Koch’s survey as a “bald faced lie,” Sherinian said.
In September 2018, Beymer, Curnyn and Councilman Nathan Mahrt conducted an impromptu review of Koch and threatened her with a reprimand, Sherinian said.
They accused Lisa of making faces during a city council meeting, he said.
Sherinian said that Curnyn told Koch and Crawford, on separate occasions, that if he (Curnyn) did a survey of business people on Main Street, most of them would say they didn’t like them.
“Curnyn will deny making either of those statements,” Sherinian said.
In November 2018, Crawford and Koch were issued reprimands for issues unrelated to their later suspensions, Sherinian said.
He said Beymer and Curnyn had been “soliciting” investigations into Koch and Crawford in November 2018; from the Denison Police chief, the county attorney, the state auditor, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and a private attorney. All declined, Sherinian said.
“The question is ‘Why?’” he said.
The answer would come from the testimony of Councilman John Granzen, Sherinian told the jury.
When Granzen was a newly elected member of the city council, Curnyn told Granzen “One of the main things I want to get accomplished is to get Terry and Lisa fired,” Sherinian said.
He said the jury would have to decide if the conduct of Beymer and Curnyn was outrageous, whether there was any reasonable basis for the suspension, why they kept asking questions and why the “public humiliation” was necessary.
Sherinian said the jury would also have to decide if the statements made by Beymer and Curnyn were defamatory.
Along with the statements he previously mentioned, he said that Koch was accused of lying about a job offer to Trisha Fink.
Sherinian said the jury would be asked to render a judgment and “substantial damages.”
In his opening statement, Phillips said the Denison City Council in January 2018 was intent on addressing the respective roles of the city clerk, the city manager and council.
“Because it seemed that over time, through a lack of effective oversight by the previous councils, the clerk and the manager had become the mayor and the council,” Phillips said. “This council decided it was time to restore the order.”
He said it came to a head in January 2018 with the resignation of the deputy clerk.
Koch and Crawford had offered the job to Fink, who they favored, rather than posting notices of an opening at the city and interviewing applicants, Phillips said.
“When the council discovered what had happened when related to Ms. Fink, it was time for a performance review,” he said.
The city council met with Crawford and decided a reprimand or a letter of counseling was in order to address the issue of arriving at work on time, his role in the deputy clerk/administrative assistant hiring process and inappropriate text messages he had sent, according to Phillips.
A second council meeting dealt with Koch’s role in the above hiring process, her demeanor at meetings, and an issue with proposals related to the city’s workers’ compensation insurance – the consensus among the council was that there was a complete lack of trust as it related to the clerk, he said.
Phillips said the council’s consensus was it was time to ask for Koch’s resignation.
“Unfortunately, the very next day the consensus started to unravel,” he said.
Granzen “took a step back” and was no longer part of the consensus.
The city attorney, Mayor Beymer and council members Nathan Mahrt and Rachel Desy met with Koch and asked her for her resignation, Phillips said.
She refused.
Several days later, Desy resigned from the council for personal reasons, he said.
“When that happened, Loeschen reconsidered his position on the resignation issue and decided a performance improvement plan was a better alternative,” Phillips said.
A motion to terminate the city clerk at the next city council meeting, based on what appeared to have been unanimous support, didn’t happen, he said.
More concerns came up over the next several months, including who controlled the city council agenda, how projects were prioritized and funded, manipulation of data to support projects favored by Koch, inappropriate sharing of paid time off and accrued comp time, a lack of communication, and concerns about the atmosphere at city hall, Phillips said.
The city manager would normally be the one to initiate an investigation, but Crawford “can’t investigate himself,” which is why Beymer had reached out to the entities listed above, Phillips said.
Beymer was referred to a Des Moines law firm, which the city retained to investigate and give advice, he said.
One of the first things the firm advised Beymer to do was to put the employees under paid suspension, Phillips said.
“When an employee is under investigation, you can’t allow them to have continued access to the workplace,” Phillips said.
He said that caused an uproar because the public wanted to know why.
“The government is prohibited by law from sharing confidential personnel information,” Phillips said. “They wouldn’t answer the questions.”
He said Koch and Crawford and their attorney (Sherinian) seized the opportunity to control the narrative by issuing press releases and by monopolizing time in public forums.
The independent investigator reported he found no evidence of bad faith, no evidence of doing things for personal profit and no evidence of criminal conduct from Koch and Crawford, Phillips said.
He said the investigator also found the clerk and the manger had taken advantage of the council’s lack of supervision and had usurped the council’s policy-making authority starting in 2012, and Koch and Crawford would become defensive when questioned.
The investigator found no evidence that the city council’s concern regarding the performance of the city administrators was motivated by illegal or improper motives and was instead the product of genuine concern to reassert control over city policy – and noted that they work at the pleasure of the city council, Phillips said.
He told the jury they would have to decide if Curnyn had a good faith reason to believe Koch had lied about the Fink hiring process, if Beymer had a good faith reason to believe Koch had manipulated data when she advocated for the addition of a paid firefighter, whether Curnyn was merely stating his opinion when he said “if the public knew, these people couldn’t find a job anywhere,” and when he made his “1%” comment about the investigation.
He said the jury would have to decide whether the investigation was about a genuine concern to reassert control over city policy or if it was motivated by a desire to inflict emotional pain and force resignations.
Note: The trial is expected to extend into next week.
Read more in the Tuesday Denison Bulletin.