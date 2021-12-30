Beyond Boundaries next concert in County Arts series

Duo includes 2016 DHS graduate

The next performance of the Crawford County Arts Council will feature a local musician.

Beyond Boundaries, a piano and clarinet duet, will perform in the next in the series of concerts offered by the Crawford County Arts Council. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, at the Donna Reed Theater.

The duo features 2016 Denison High School (DHS) graduate Jena Nahnsen on clarinet, and Jacob Metzler on piano.

Beyond Boundaries focuses on using their music for philanthropic projects, and the duo is active in bringing new music into the work, working with composers all over the country.

Premieres include empty space/empty time by Tyler Bainer, and Dance On by Sergio Delgao.

Beyond Boundaries will perform traditional music from the Romantic era, the craziest sounds you’ll ever hear a clarinet make, and everything in between.

The performance is sponsored by Crawford County Arts, United Bank of Iowa and Broadway Dental.

Nahnsen, the daughter of Neal and Doris Nahnsen, of Schleswig, is a four-year performer in the Iowa All-State Music Festival. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Music Degree from Iowa State University and is pursuing a Master’s of Music Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She is a clarinetist and teacher with a special interest in exploring brain health advocacy through music.