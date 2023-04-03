Parents and children who arrive late for the annual Easter Egg hunt at Yellow Smoke Park on Saturday, April 8, run the risk of missing out on the event.

The event starts at 10 a.m. but this year the gate to the Nature Center road will close at 9:45 a.m. to ensure that all children are in place to start the hunt on time.

Children will be able to pick up eggs, candy and prizes. They can also visit with the Easter Bunny and his friend, the Easter Skunk.

A grand prize will be awarded to one child in each of the three age groups.

Admission is $2 per child. The proceeds go back out to the county in the form of environmental education programs.

Following are the Easter Egg hunt locations for the age groups.

Ages 1-3 at the Lakeside Shelter

Ages 4-6 around the Nature Center

Ages 7-11 in front of the Nature Center