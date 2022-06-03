Blacktop paves road to Denison

“This will be our first big gig for the summer and we’re looking forward to it,” said David Wagner of Blacktop, which is the band that will headline the “Get Down Uptown” event in Denison on Friday.

The band’s name has material significance.

Wagner, who plays drums and does a lot of the management work for the band, said Blacktop started in 2012 as the company band for Grimes Asphalt, of Grimes.

“All the guys in the band at that time worked for the company,” Wagner said. “They were doing it for fun. They played for various company events throughout the year or the Christmas party.”

Wagner and the band’s lead singer, Mandi Teel, joined in 2013.

“It’s gone through personnel changes over the years so it’s more than just a company band playing for company events,” Wagner said.

The lineup includes Jeremy Williams on guitar and Troy Babcock on bass.

Erick Karl is the band’s full-time sound technician. He also runs the band’s technology and is their photographer.

Blacktop is known as a country band, but they also play classic rock and modern pop.

“We really try to have a variety, even though our focus is more on country music,” Wagner said.

“We try to have something that everybody is going to know and everybody is going to enjoy. So far that has seemed to work out pretty well for us. People have commented that they weren’t expecting us to play a Pink song or they weren’t expecting us to play Elvis. They thought we were just a country band.”

Wagner said the band plans to arrive in Denison early on Friday so they have a chance to look around and get a feel for the town.

“We really like to go to small towns,” he said. “Everywhere we go, everyone’s really gracious.”

Blacktop, which is based in Des Moines, plays most of its gigs outside of the city.

“We hardly ever do events in Des Moines, so our friends and families are always asking, ‘When are you going to come back to Des Moines?’ We got into playing parties and weddings, small town fun days, summer celebrations, street dances and it just kept growing,” Wagner said. “We’ve been growing and playing all over the state for nine years. I couldn’t even tell you how many events we’ve done in that time. It’s been really cool and way more than I expected coming in to it.”

The band has an online presence, and that’s how they get most of their bookings, he said.

“We really don’t have to make cold calls or seek out events,” Wagner said. “We’re set up in a way that people just come to us at this point.”

Get Down Uptown event organizer Taylor Borkowski said she found Blacktop online while searching for bands.

Wagner said the band is usually booked far in advance, but they had this Friday open.

Get Down Uptown is sponsored by Denison’s Uptown Improvement Committee; the event is a fundraiser for new banners that will be installed uptown as part of the rebranding effort for Denison.

Broadway from Main Street to the United Bank of Iowa drive-through will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday for event setup.