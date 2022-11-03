Blakley and Roo Bea Design Co. take on a big job

When the Museum of Danish America needed someone to take over the graphic design and layout of their premier publication, America Letter, they found what they were looking for in the online portfolio of Meriah Blakley of Denison.

“They approached me out of the blue because they needed help putting the magazine together,” Blakley said.

The museum told her they liked her design style and that she would have total creative freedom with the publication.

Blakley owns and operates Roo Bea Design Co., in Denison.

She has an associate’s degree in graphic design and marketing from the Creative Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and designed screen-printed apparel and promotional products for 10 years at Something Unique in Denison.

Blakley had been doing freelance graphic design work on the side, but the closing of Something Unique in 2018 gave her the push to pursue the dream of owning her own business.

The Museum of Danish America, based in Elk Horn, went in search of a contract graphic designer earlier this year when the communications specialist who had been putting together the America Letter took a job elsewhere.

Work had just started on the summer issue of the magazine; the communications specialist gave what she had to Blakley.

“She gave me some information and set me up the best she could,” Blakley said.

All of the graphic design and layout work for the 40-page publication then became Blakley’s responsibility.

The America Letter is currently published three times per year.

Blakley said it is one of the many benefits for their membership and individuals who support the museum.

The magazine highlights exhibits and events at the museum, stories about Danish culture and related travel destinations.

“The edition I did was very tattoo-heavy, which was different for them,” Blakley said. “It featured a Danish tattoo artist and talked about a really neat tattoo exhibit on display at the museum.”

Other articles detailed the history of tattoos, self-expression with tattoos and the meaning behind tattoos.

Most of Roo Bea Design Co.’s clients are from the local area; Blakley’s work up until the America Letter was mostly focused on creating branding materials and logos for business startups, creating websites, and designing advertising copy and page layouts for several newspapers.

She enjoys creating logos, taglines, packaging, stationery and the overall look and feel of a business in the branding process; small businesses and start-ups are some of her favorite clients.

“I also have clients on both coasts – those are mostly websites,” she said.

Working on the America Letter tested all of her skills.

“The summer edition was 40 pages and it was all color, which was new for them,” she said.

She traveled to Elk Horn early in the process to meet the out-going communications specialist and museum personnel, and took a tour of the grounds.

“It’s a really interesting museum,” Blakley said.

She said everyone was very kind and she was impressed by the exhibits.

The rest of the work took place in her office above the lobby of the Donna Reed Theater.

Blakley said the project was challenging because managing the magazine’s content and editing was new to everyone involved.

“I spent some time familiarizing myself with past editions,” she said. “There was a lot of working back and forth and asking each other questions.”

In the end, teamwork was the solution.

Blakley said she has received positive feedback on the finished project.

“A lot of people really like the layout and all the color, which is not necessarily me,” she said. “Some said it was the most cohesive magazine that they’ve put out, and the museum seems very happy.”

They were happy enough to hire her for the next issue.

“I just sent the fall edition to print yesterday,” Blakley said.

“It has some nice fall images, and it’s the museum’s 40th anniversary next year so we’re gearing up to celebrate that.”

The issue features the work of a photographer commissioned to take pictures of notable Danes, stories of Danish immigration and hardships, and a variety of other topics.

“We went to 44 pages – we had a lot of information to share,” she said.

Blakley feels that her work on the America Letter is a good match for her skillset; it’s one of her favorite projects.

Beautiful photographs and interesting articles made the layout process very enjoyable, she said.

“I was a little overwhelmed at first because it was all new – but this last edition was a breeze,” she said.

She was also asked to help with the booklet announcing the museum’s 40th anniversary event, and a new membership brochure.

“I feel they can rely on me to create pieces that complement the museum’s style,” Blakley said.

“And they appreciate my turnaround time.”

She hopes to work on the America Letter again next summer.

More information about the Museum of Danish America can be found at danishmuseum.org.