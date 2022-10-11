Blakley to resign as CDC executive director by March 31, 2023

The Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County (CDC) on Monday announced that Evan Blakley plans to depart the role of executive director within six months, by March 31, 2023.

In early November, Blakley will have served 10 years in the role that oversees the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism programs for Denison and Crawford County.

The Board of Directors will seek to fill the role no later than April 1, 2023.

In a letter submitted to the Board of Directors on Friday, October 7, Blakley thanked the 15 board members for their support and guidance and reflected on the many accomplishments the CDC has been a part of since he began in 2012.

Blakley said, “It has been my honor to lead the CDC over the past 10 years and through numerous successfully completed projects. We built a tourism program and signature tourism event (Tri City BBQ Fest) from scratch, oversaw a successful response to the closure of our second largest employer, assisted more than 80 housing units being developed, recruited a regional workforce center, attracted a major new employer with top wages, assisted major industrial expansions, and built a professional new office and future incubator space, just to name a few.

“Our business community is strong, our ‘Main Street’ is thriving, and we have great leaders in place to keep our community growing into the future. There is far more to be done within our communities and the CDC, and I am excited to pass the torch to someone with new energy and ideas to take Crawford County to the next level.”

Jay Mendlik, current president of the CDC Board of Directors and market president for Availa Bank in Denison, said, “I was part of the hiring committee that originally hired Evan and I can say that it was one of the best decisions we have made as a board. I applaud his 10 years of dedication, passion and service not only to his executive director position, but also to the community of Crawford County. Evan came to us with an idea of a community festival and little did we know what it would grow into. He was instrumental in developing the Tri City BBQ Fest and bringing it to life and it has flourished under his watch.”

Mendlik also said he expects operations to continue as usual and the current board members and team of Office Manager Mariah Nutt, Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner, and Administrative Assistant Liz Corona will help to continue operations without interruption.

“I want to thank Evan for all of his hard work and dedication and we wish him well on all of his future endeavors,” Mendlik said.