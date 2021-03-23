Blakley: vaccines will help businesses recover

The majority of people in the local area have been willing to visit businesses in the community as pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but a small percentage of the population has not been willing to take chances with the coronavirus, said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“There is a percentage, though I don’t know how large, that was not willing to go out and visit any businesses,” Blakley said.

“I think as these vaccines are rolled out, we’ll see even those people who have been extremely cautious, for health reasons or otherwise, start to return to society and be comfortable visiting any type of business.”

Many people have not had an issue with dining out at an indoor venue – but some individuals have not been

comfortable doing that, he said.

The vaccines may be one of the last steps in the process of returning businesses in the community to normal.

“More and more people are getting vaccinated,” he said. “It does seem that most people want to get the vaccine to help our community get back to doing the things that we love to do so we can go out and support those businesses that have been maybe less visited over the past year.”