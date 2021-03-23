Blakley: vaccines will help businesses recover

The majority of people in the local area have been willing to visit businesses in the community as pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but a small percentage of the population has not been willing to take chances with the coronavirus, said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
“There is a percentage, though I don’t know how large, that was not willing to go out and visit any businesses,” Blakley said.
“I think as these vaccines are rolled out, we’ll see even those people who have been extremely cautious, for health reasons or otherwise, start to return to society and be comfortable visiting any type of business.”
Many people have not had an issue with dining out at an indoor venue – but some individuals have not been
comfortable doing that, he said.
The vaccines may be one of the last steps in the process of returning businesses in the community to normal.
“More and more people are getting vaccinated,” he said. “It does seem that most people want to get the vaccine to help our community get back to doing the things that we love to do so we can go out and support those businesses that have been maybe less visited over the past year.”
People are ready to receive the extra protection offered by the vaccines and get out to visit entertainment venues and other indoor businesses with other people, Blakley said.
“I think the majority of folks are now willing to visit our businesses with or without protections in place,” he said.
“Most of our businesses, by my estimation, are very safe to visit with a mask and with distancing, and it seems for the most part that the community is very respectful of people who are taking these precautions.”
Blakley said he altered his social behavior and has avoided crowds, but has otherwise pursued his normal activities in Denison.
Businesses in the area have weathered the pandemic in surprisingly strong fashion, he said.
The arrival of the coronavirus in Crawford County a year ago brought with it a lot of uncertainty for the local economy.
The county’s prime employers, the meat production facilities, were hardest hit early on in the pandemic.
“Our workers there were in the thick of the virus early on, while at the same time those were deemed essential businesses that had to keep operating to feed not only our community but the world,” Blakley said. “Our community had huge spikes of cases - and other counties didn’t see that happen so early in the pandemic. We were hit strong and we were hit fast.”
Government-mandated shutdowns were hard on many of the locally-owned mom and pop-type businesses.
“It was devastating overnight as a lot of our retailers were simply shut down,” Blakley said. “I think there was a lot of fear about the workings of society in general at that point, and fear about whether businesses would ever recover.”
Most people experienced a lot of stress and turmoil in the early weeks of the pandemic.
“But, thankfully, we adapted,” he said. “Our businesses adapted and found ways to innovate like never before.”
Curbside service and moving sales online helped many businesses weather the storm, he said.
Some of the adjustments may remain even as the pandemic subsides, he said.
“As we’re trying to round this corner and wipe out this virus and its massive impact on our daily lives, a lot of those steps we saw those businesses take are still around to this day,” Blakley said.
Expanded online marketing and sales will be good for business profitability and will probably be around forever, he said.
“There were some good things that came out of all the terrible things about the pandemic,” Blakley said. “I think our businesses will use the lessons that they’ve learned to continue to grow.”
Businesses, and the people in the community, realized the need to invest locally during the pandemic, with surprising results.
“I would have never guessed at this point that Broadway in Denison would be entirely full, that we’d have new retailers and even a new restaurant opening at a time when many restaurants have closed,” he said. “It’s looking like overall our community is emerging from this stronger – maybe even somewhat more united – and definitely optimistic and excited for the future as the vaccine rollout intensifies.”
Blakely said most area businesses have had a surprisingly good year in spite of the pandemic because many community members made a deliberate choice to shop in the local area.
“Our residents were consciously thinking about how to support these businesses that have gone through a tough time,” he said. “We actually saw a strong rebound in most of our businesses after we were able to reopen. We saw people in the community doing what they could to get back to life as normal in a safe way; wearing masks, socially distancing, and all those things that have been ingrained in us now in order to help these businesses recover.”
He expects 2021 to be a good year.
“My projection for this year is it will be a fantastic year for our local businesses,” Blakley said.
“I believe that a lot of residents really saw what it means to support local businesses because it was clear that if we didn’t do that we would lose a number of them. I’m hopeful those habits will stick around for the years to come.”
He expects that within the next week all four CDC staff members will have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Blakley received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning.
“We want to be a good example for our community,” he said. “We want to encourage folks to consider adding the protection of the vaccine if they are medically able.”
According to epidemiologists, 70 to 80 percent of the population has to be vaccinated to achieve true herd immunity, Blakley said.
“It will probably never be completely gone, but it will definitely make things safer if we can reach that point,” he said. “We encourage folks to follow the advice of our public health professionals and our medical professionals and opt to get a vaccine to help our businesses continue to prosper.”