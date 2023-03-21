LifeServe Blood Center
Denison Community Drive for March
Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH)
45 units collected with the ability to save up to 135 local lives
Milestones of Donations
1 gallon: Brenda Christiansen
2 gallons: Darlene Inman
3 gallons: John Walsh and Jeffery Fink
7 gallons: Renee Sibbel
9 gallons: Scott Larson
13 gallons: Jena McMinemee
Blood drives at CCMH for the remainder of the year.
All drives from 12:15-5:30 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Monday, May 8
Monday, June 12
Monday, July 10
Monday, August 14
Monday, September 11
Monday, October 9
Monday, November 13
Monday, December 11
Text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777 to make an appointment