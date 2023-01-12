LifeServe Blood Cener
January Denison Community Drive
48 units collected with ability to save up to 144 local lives
Milestone donors
Donald Lyons and Sue Bergamo, 2 gallons
Dennis Fredericksen, 15 gallons
Nancy Bradley, 16 gallons
To make an appointment, text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777.
Following are the dates for the remaining 2023 blood drives in Denison; all drives are 12:15-5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital and all dates are Mondays.
February 13
March 12
April 10
May 8
June 12
July 10
August 14
September 11
October 9
November 13
December 11
January 2023 marks the 53rd celebration of National Blood Donor Month, which started in 1970 by a proclamation signed by President Richard Nixon as an observance meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when more blood is needed.