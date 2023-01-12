LifeServe Blood Cener

January Denison Community Drive

48 units collected with ability to save up to 144 local lives

Milestone donors

Donald Lyons and Sue Bergamo, 2 gallons

Dennis Fredericksen, 15 gallons

Nancy Bradley, 16 gallons

To make an appointment, text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777.

Following are the dates for the remaining 2023 blood drives in Denison; all drives are 12:15-5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital and all dates are Mondays.

February 13

March 12

April 10

May 8

June 12

July 10

August 14

September 11

October 9

November 13

December 11