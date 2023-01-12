 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood Drives

dbr blood drive graphic

LifeServe Blood Cener

January Denison Community Drive

48 units collected with ability to save up to 144 local lives

Milestone donors

Donald Lyons and Sue Bergamo, 2 gallons

Dennis Fredericksen, 15 gallons

Nancy Bradley, 16 gallons

To make an appointment, text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777.

Following are the dates for the remaining 2023 blood drives in Denison; all drives are 12:15-5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital and all dates are Mondays.

February 13

March 12

April 10

May 8

June 12

July 10

August 14

September 11

October 9

November 13

December 11

January 2023 marks the 53rd celebration of National Blood Donor Month, which started in 1970 by a proclamation signed by President Richard Nixon as an observance meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when more blood is needed.

Police Beat

January 5, 12:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle stuck on N Avenue north of Arrowhead Road, Denison.

