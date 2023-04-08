LifeServe blood drive for Manilla/Irwin
17 units of blood collected with the ability to save up to 51 local lives
Donors: Alfred Plumb, Barbara Hargens, Brian Schechinger, Daniel Behrens, James Rasmussen, Jessica Wax, Jody Schechinger, Jonna Willadsen, Kathy Dales, Kevin Boyle, Myrna Gaskill, Randy Halbur, Renee Halbur, Robert Bandow, Scott Whitfield, Sheryl Holloway, Terence Schechinger and Virginia Rasmussen
Remaining 2023 drives in Irwin and Manilla
Monday, June 5, at Irwin Community Building (12-4 p.m.)
Monday, August 7, at Manilla Community Center (12-4:30 p.m.)
Monday, October 2, at Irwin Community Building (12-4 p.m.)
Monday, December 4, at Manilla Community Center (12-4:30 p.m.)
To make an appointment, ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777.
LifeServe has a student scholarship program and will award up to $500 in scholarship funds to students who organize a successful blood drive. Contact Allison Brumels at 712-635-4930 for more information.