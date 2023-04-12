LifeServe Blood Center
Denison Community Drive for April
39 units of blood collected with the ability to save up to 117 lives
Milestones of donations
1 gallon: Deborah Frehse and Michael DeLong
9 gallons: Elaine Vogt
10 gallons: Linda Nepper
11 gallons: Linda Prussing
Denison Community Drives for the remainder of 2023
At Crawford County Memorial Hospital, 12:15-5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Monday, June 12
Monday, July 10
Monday, August 14
Monday, September 11
Monday, October 9
Monday, November 13
Monday, December 11
Text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777 to make an appointment.
LifeServe will award up to $500 in scholarship funds to students who organize a successful blood drive. If you are a student or have a student interested, contact Allison Brumels at 712-635-4930 for more information.