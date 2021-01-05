Blum says success of county is a team effort

Cecil Blum’s last meeting as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors took place on December 29.
He said his decade as a member of the board of supervisors flew by pretty fast.
Blum was in his second term on the Denison City Council 10 years ago when a special election took place - and he walked out of city hall and into the courthouse.
“My service to the people of Denison on the council was an excellent platform to transition to the job of supervisor,” Blum said.
He thanked the citizens of Crawford County for their trust and for the privilege to serve the county for the past 10 years.
“We are blessed as a county to have so many fine residents,” he said.
The success of the board of supervisors as a management team was largely due to the contributions of county department heads and support staff, Blum said.
The office of supervisor is not a one-person office; it takes the work and effort of all to make things happen, he said.
“I want to thank all of the board members I was fortunate to serve with, both past and present,” Blum said.
Numerous improvements have been made to county facilities and resources in the last 10 years, he said.
Within the conservation department, he noted that two new cabins, a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom, have been added to Yellow Smoke Park. The road at the park received an overlay and a new campground, built for longer campers and complete with a new comfort station, was added.
Yellow Smoke Park also received a new conservation office, which freed up space at the courthouse.
A new equipment storage shed was constructed, a handicap-accessible fishing dock was donated and new items have been placed at the nature center.
The comfort station at Nelson Park was remodeled, and a sturdy tornado shelter, new playground equipment, and a new equipment storage facility were also added.
Nelson Park now has four cabins; two were donated and built by a local family.
Blum noted the significant work that has been done to maintain the Crawford County Courthouse.
“To protect our 100 year old historic courthouse we have replaced all the windows, installed new roofing, and had several tuck-pointing projects,” he said. “It should be good for another century.”
Making the county attorney a full-time position yielded many positive results.
“This, coupled with moving the office into the courthouse, gave everyone better access to the office,” Blum said.
A new IT office was established to serve the county’s technology needs.
The county’s UTV ordinance was the first in western Iowa, and many other counties followed suit, he said.
The county’s tax abatement policy for both new home construction and commercial buildings in the unincorporated areas of the county has been very successful.
Changes from the Iowa Legislature to the mental health arena in the state initiated the creation of the state’s mental health regions.
Blum served on the governance board of the Rolling Hills Mental Health Region from its inception.
“I believe we have improved the availability and the delivery of excellent mental health services,” he said. “Our responsibilities have grown into many new areas, including juvenile mental health.”
Rolling Hills, along with WESCO Industries, operates a facility in Vail with excellent results, he said.
Blum said a little-known fact is that he came up with the name for the mental health region.
“The five original counties, Sac, Calhoun, Buena Vista, Carroll and Crawford, are generally flat,” he said. “But after adding Ida, Cherokee, Woodbury, Humboldt and Pocahontas, the Rolling Hills name fits the region.”
Blum said he also wanted to highlight the county’s secondary roads department.
“Not every county mows their roadsides; our department takes great pride in having our county all mowed up before national holidays. Not all counties plow snow to the extent that we do,” he said. “If you have driven around Crawford County you probably have driven on a bridge that was built by our crews.”
The county engineer and the board of supervisors have had an ambitious plan for the last 10 years to enhance or close level B (dirt) roads in the county, he said.
“We chose to fix them,” Blum said. “We now have many miles of newly re-graded and rebuilt level B roads.”
A decision was also made to use more limestone on the roads.
The county has invested in several new shops, all-wheel drive motor graders and excavators for ditch cleaning, he said.
The county helped fund a live fire facility that is used by all the fire departments in and around Crawford County for training. The county is in the process of enhancing communications by building a new system of towers, and patrol vehicles are now equipped with computers, he noted.
Blum said he enjoyed his time on the Denison City Council and serving as a supervisor for Crawford County.
“I have lived in Denison for 49 years; through my business activity and service to my county and community, I have had a great run,” he said. “I am looking to spend more time traveling with my wife, Shawn. We have a new great-grandson to spoil. My other grandchildren, along with their parents, also live in Denison. We also have a son in Cedar Rapids that we hope to have extended visits with.”
Blum said he may take up flying again; he owned an airplane for more than 30 years and flying was once a huge part of his life.
He also has several business ideas he may pursue.
Blum said he wanted to close out his comments about retiring as a member of the board of supervisors with the closing he used when he wrote a monthly column as the board chairman.
“Two things that we can do to continue to make Crawford County a great place to live are to say thank you to our veterans and say hello to your neighbors,” he said. “Many thanks to all who made my job easier.”