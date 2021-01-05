Blum says success of county is a team effort

Cecil Blum’s last meeting as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors took place on December 29.

He said his decade as a member of the board of supervisors flew by pretty fast.

Blum was in his second term on the Denison City Council 10 years ago when a special election took place - and he walked out of city hall and into the courthouse.

“My service to the people of Denison on the council was an excellent platform to transition to the job of supervisor,” Blum said.

He thanked the citizens of Crawford County for their trust and for the privilege to serve the county for the past 10 years.

“We are blessed as a county to have so many fine residents,” he said.

The success of the board of supervisors as a management team was largely due to the contributions of county department heads and support staff, Blum said.

The office of supervisor is not a one-person office; it takes the work and effort of all to make things happen, he said.

“I want to thank all of the board members I was fortunate to serve with, both past and present,” Blum said.