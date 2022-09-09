BMX added to BBQ Fest

Bicycle stunts in uptown Denison

The Mega Jump Motivational Experience, from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, is the newest addition to the Tri City BBQ Fest, which begins on Friday, September 16.

The group performs a BMX bicycle stunt show.

“We always look for interesting forms of entertainment; I think the variety of things that we offer at the BBQ Fest is what makes it special,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.

The Tri City BBQ Fest is a production of the CDC.

“They’ve performed at the Minnesota State Fair, for a Delta Airlines corporate event and many, many other places,” Blakley said.

The Mega Jump Motivational Experience will perform shows at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, during the festival.

“Each show will be a little bit different, so you could go to all of the shows and see something a little different each time,” he said. “Each show will last around half an hour.”

A special area will be set up on Center Street, which is between the courthouse and Main Street in Denison.

“They have a special speed ramp that they drop on to get enough speed in a short area to do some of the air tricks,” Blakley said. “We’ve ordered additional event fencing so the crowd can be close, but still be kept from getting into the jump area.”

Blakley said the group’s co-founder, Dustin Grice, was motivated to get into BMX when he saw a BMX show as a little kid; Grice has been mentoring kids interested in the sport for 20 years.

The Mega Jump Motivational Experience is a good fit with the Tri City BBQ Fest, Blakley said.

“In addition to the entertainment on stage, we like to have things on the street that feel organic to the visitor,” he said.

“We want a variety of activities for people to do so we can extend visit times and build that atmosphere of excitement – and this certainly fits the bill.”

Having the BMX shows take place earlier in the day on Saturday may help draw more people – and new visitors - to the festival, he said.

The BMX show fits into the variety of extra activities that have been scheduled during past BBQ Fest events, Blakley said.

“The duck races are one example of a show we had in the past – those went over very well and they were well attended,” he said. “We hope this is just as successful. I think it’s going be an exciting show that you don’t see much of around western Iowa.”

Greater Iowa Credit Union is sponsoring the Mega Jump Motivational Experience.