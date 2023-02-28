Students in certain classrooms at the Denison Community Schools were happy to see Tricia Leslie walk through their doorway on Tuesday morning.

Leslie is the plant controller at Smithfield Foods in Denison, and with her were books for every student in that classroom and two books for the classroom library.

One classroom at each grade level, PreK through fourth grade, was chosen at random by the school to receive the books.

The free books came at an opportune time as Broadway Elementary is celebrating Family Math & Literacy Night tonight from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Denison Elementary will celebrate Family Math and Literacy Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

Leslie explained why Smithfield was handing out books to students.