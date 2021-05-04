Boulders Conference Center open house is Thursday

“We’ve had a lot of business meetings where people couldn’t meet in their own facilities and needed social distancing,” Matthews said. “Some of our months have been completely packed with business meetings.”

The Stables didn’t have nearly the expected schedule last year and winter is always a slow time for that venue, she said.

“Nobody had a Christmas party last year or anything like that,” Matthews said. “We were fairly shut down since November. Now we’re starting to be busy again in the summer with weddings every weekend.”

She gives a lot of the credit to her staff.

Kimberly Lilleholm has been her right hand person at Boulders.

“She’s done a lot of the computer work and run quite a few business meetings for me,” Matthews said.

Some of the former Boulders staff members who worked for the City of Denison stayed on at the conference center when Matthews took on the management duties.

“That has been great,” she said.

She looks forward to working with two interns, one from Iowa State University and one from the University of Iowa, this summer.