Boulders Conference Center open house is Thursday

Boulders Conference Center will conduct an open house on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. to highlight some of the recent renovations that have taken place to the facility.
“We’d just like people to come out and take a look,” said Laura Matthews.
Her company, Copper Ridge Farm, LLC, contracted with the City of Denison in September 2020 to manage the conference center venue.
She also has her own venue in Denison, The Stables at Copper Ridge.
Matthews said a major goal of the Boulders renovation was to make the conference center more suitable for weddings.
“It’s always been extremely nice for business meetings but we wanted to make it a little more wedding-friendly with a more neutral color scheme so brides can come in and do their own decorating,” she said.
A lot of drywall repair has taken place and older chair rail has been removed from the conference rooms, she said.
Boulders hosted many business meetings this spring; some weddings are booked this summer and fall and dates are still available for class reunions and other types of parties, Matthews said.
She is focused on getting more weddings scheduled for next year.
“This is a perfect time to have an open house and let people come in and see,” she said. “If they’re planning a wedding for 2022, or even later, they can give us a look. If you’re having a graduation out there it will be a good chance to see things spruced up.”
The middle conference room will be decorated as it would be for a wedding, and a business meeting room will also be set up.
Visitors are encouraged to look at the conference center as well as the Cobblestone Inn and the Majestic Hills Golf Course.
“The hotel will actually have a table set up in our lobby, and then anybody who wants a tour can see their redecorated rooms,” Matthews said.
“Then we want people to head on downstairs and have an adult beverage or whatever they choose. They have a lot of new stuff going on, too.”
“Stay and play” is the philosophy that brings all three businesses together, she said.
“We’ll be putting together packages soon where people can either have a wedding or a business meeting, play golf, and stay at the hotel,” Matthews said. “It’s all right here.”
She said Boulders has been a good complement to her business at The Stables at Copper Ridge.
“It’s been very workable so far because Stables mostly does weddings,” Matthews said.
“There are lots more business meetings out at Boulders and a whole different aspect of providing the service to the community.”
Boulders remained surprisingly busy during the last year, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of business meetings where people couldn’t meet in their own facilities and needed social distancing,” Matthews said. “Some of our months have been completely packed with business meetings.”
The Stables didn’t have nearly the expected schedule last year and winter is always a slow time for that venue, she said.
“Nobody had a Christmas party last year or anything like that,” Matthews said. “We were fairly shut down since November. Now we’re starting to be busy again in the summer with weddings every weekend.”
She gives a lot of the credit to her staff.
Kimberly Lilleholm has been her right hand person at Boulders.
“She’s done a lot of the computer work and run quite a few business meetings for me,” Matthews said.
Some of the former Boulders staff members who worked for the City of Denison stayed on at the conference center when Matthews took on the management duties.
“That has been great,” she said.
She looks forward to working with two interns, one from Iowa State University and one from the University of Iowa, this summer.
“Both are majoring in event management, and they are going to work for me at both places,” Matthews said. “I’m going to have them do things at both so they can get a full picture of what it’s like to run a facility that is owned by the city versus owning and running one privately. I think they’ll get a really good experience this summer.”
She noted that two fundraising events will take place this Saturday evening: one at Boulders Conference Center for Adam Burns (a Denison High School instructor who recently had brain surgery) and the Zion Lutheran School annual fundraiser at The Stables at Copper Ridge.
“Hopefully people will come out and make it to both places to support both of those wonderful causes,” she said.
Matthews encourages everyone to visit the open house on Thursday.
“We’re going to have the doors open for people to come in and take a peek at what we’ve done,” she said.