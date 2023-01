The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will conduct their paper drive a week later this month due to a Scouting activity. The paper drive will be on Saturday, January 21, at the Walmart parking lot.

The Scouts will be there 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to help people unload their tied, bundled or sacked newspapers. People may bring acceptable papers in paper bags or cardboard boxes but not in plastic bags. People are asked to limit the amount of cardboard they bring.