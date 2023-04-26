Boy Scout Troop 51 in Woodbine will participate in the annual Scouting For Food collection on Saturday, April 29. People are asked to place items for collection for the Woodbine Food Pantry on their doorsteps by 8 a.m.
The Woodbine Food Pantry is in need of the following items.
Cut, diced or chopped tomatoes
Tomato sauce
Spaghetti sauce
Alfredo sauce
Baked beans
Pork and beans
Black beans
Canned fruits
Dried beans
Canned soups
Canned pasta
Spaghetti noodles
Elbow noodles
Ramen noodles
Rice
Tuna in a small can
Hamburger Helper
Tuna Helper
Peanut butter
Jelly
Hot cereal
Crackers
Sugar (small bags)
Flour (small bags)
Salt and pepper
Ketchup
Mustard
Pickles
Toilet paper
Facial tissues
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
The food pantry currently has plenty of corn and green beans and cereal.