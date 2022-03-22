Boyer Valley alum selected as school’s new superintendent/high school principal

On Thursday, the Boyer Valley School Board voted to hire Jeremy Christiansen as the next superintendent/high school principal.

He will begin with the school district on July 1.

Christiansen graduated from Boyer Valley High School in 2000 and from Buena Vista University in 2004.

He has been employed by Fremont-Mills Community Schools since 2004. He was a physical education teacher for the first five years. He has been the 7-12 principal for the past 13 years and the activities director for the past 16 years.

He also served as the head football coach for 18 years and the head track coach for six years.

“My family and I are excited for the opportunity to join a great school district and hope to have a positive impact on the students, staff, and community,” Christiansen said in an email to the Bulletin and Review.

In a release, Board President Steve Puck said, “The Boyer Valley School Board is excited to hire Jeremy Christiansen as our new superintendent and high school principal. We feel that his ability to lead people and communicate a vision makes him the perfect person to lead Boyer Valley into the future. He knows the community, the workings of a school our size, and how to build a winner.

“Jeremy with his wife, Tara, and three children will be huge assets to our school community,” Puck added.

The release said the Boyer Valley School Board is grateful for the participation of 45 individuals during the interview process. The individuals included representatives of the students, staff, parents and community who gave of their time and provided information for the board to review and discuss prior to making its decision to hire Christiansen.