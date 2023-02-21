The Boyer Valley FFA Chapter has had a busy few months. Following are some of the highlights.
Iowa Pork Checkoff Pig Judging Competition at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
Legislative Symposium at the Iowa State Capitol
Agricultural Career Fair in Woodbine
Boyer Valley took part in the Subdistrict FFA contests in Manning and came home with the following results.
Taryn Clemon- Job Interview: Silver Rating
Deanna Anderson- Creed Speaking: Silver Rating (Alternate to Districts)
Isabelle Schulte- Public Speaking: Silver Rating
Cole Miller- Ag Broadcasting: Silver Rating
Zayden Reffitt- Ag Sales: Silver Rating (Alternate to Districts)
People are also reading…
Sarah Roberts, Reese Miller, Logan Thomsen, Lucas Lantz, Mataya Bromert, Lily Heistand, and Cale Soma: Creed Speaking: Advancing to Districts
Greenhand Quiz: A number of Boyer Valley FFA members took this quiz. The top three from Boyer Valley were Lucas Lantz, Sarah Roberts and Deanna Anderson.
Farm Business Management Quiz: The top three from Boyer Valley in this contest were Cole Miller, John Gorden and Jodee Kruse.
Four students received the Iowa State FFA Degree, the highest degree a high school member can receive. They are Johnny Tremel, Jessica O’Day, Cole Miller and Bobby Gross