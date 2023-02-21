The Boyer Valley FFA Chapter has had a busy few months. Following are some of the highlights.

Iowa Pork Checkoff Pig Judging Competition at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

Legislative Symposium at the Iowa State Capitol

Agricultural Career Fair in Woodbine

Boyer Valley took part in the Subdistrict FFA contests in Manning and came home with the following results.

Taryn Clemon- Job Interview: Silver Rating

Deanna Anderson- Creed Speaking: Silver Rating (Alternate to Districts)

Isabelle Schulte- Public Speaking: Silver Rating

Cole Miller- Ag Broadcasting: Silver Rating

Zayden Reffitt- Ag Sales: Silver Rating (Alternate to Districts)

Sarah Roberts, Reese Miller, Logan Thomsen, Lucas Lantz, Mataya Bromert, Lily Heistand, and Cale Soma: Creed Speaking: Advancing to Districts

Greenhand Quiz: A number of Boyer Valley FFA members took this quiz. The top three from Boyer Valley were Lucas Lantz, Sarah Roberts and Deanna Anderson.

Farm Business Management Quiz: The top three from Boyer Valley in this contest were Cole Miller, John Gorden and Jodee Kruse.