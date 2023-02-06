For the first time ever, fifth graders at the Boyer Valley Schools participated in the American Legion Flag Essay Contest.

On Thursday, two students were recognized at an assembly conducted by American Legion Post 444 in Dow City and American Legion Post 224 in Dunlap.

They are Lane Martens, the son of Michael and Jeni Martens, and Charlie Follmann, whose stepfather and mother are Ryan and Amanda Stinn, and whose father is Jordan Follmann.

The Boyer Valley School District is unique in that it is located in two American Legion districts. Dow City and Crawford County are in District 8, and Dunlap and Harrison County are in District 7. A decision was made that the two top essays written by Boyer Valley fifth graders would be advanced to their respective districts’ contests.

Martens’ essay placed second in the District 8 contest. He received a $50 check from the American Legion.

Follman’s essay was recognized for being submitted to the District 7 contest. He received a token of appreciation and a certificate from Post 224.

Doyle Siglin, commander of Post 444, explained that the purpose of the American Legion of Iowa Flag Essay Contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States flag among elementary students.

It was the first time for the two Legion posts to enter the flag essay contest. Siglin acknowledged the help given by PK-5 Principal Mike Weber and fifth-grade teachers.

“It was a pleasure for Legion members to read these essays. They were all great, and you fifth graders should be very proud of your accomplishments,” Siglin told the students seated on the bleachers in the gym.

An eight-member committee with representation from Post 444 and Post 224 read the fifth graders essays and chose the ones they thought were best reflective of students’ perspective of what the United States flag represents to them.

Siglin said District 8 is composed of 14 counties and in those counties are 88 American Legion posts. He believes that District 7 is very similar, so there was an opportunity for a lot of essays to be turned in at the post and district levels of the contest.

Jen Miller, commander of Post 224 in Dunlap, spoke about having the opportunity to read the students’ essays and acknowledge the work the fifth grade teachers did.

“It was difficult to choose from all the essays the ones we sent to be judged by our district,” she said. “The fourth grade teachers are also doing a great job teaching writing schools, because it was so hard to come up with a winner.”

Fourth grade students and their teachers attended the assembly to learn more about the essays they will be writing next year.

Ed Rohner, chairman of the children and youth committee for District 8, thanked Boyer Valley Schools on the quality of the essays.

“This was your first year in this competition and it is greatly welcomed,” he said. “I have been involved in the judging of these essays at the district level for 15 years and I have never in all those years seen the competition and the numbers come out so closely.”

He explained that a panel of five read the 14 essays submitted to the district level. Each panel member was to rate each essay either first, second or third. The essay with the lowest score was the winner.

“This year our winning essay had a total of seven points but in second place were five that were tied,” Rohner explained. “We had to go to different criteria. We looked at the essays that had the most first place votes out of those five. And Lane Martens’ essay had the most first place votes.”

The American Legion also has an oratory contest that begins with the freshman year of high school.

What the United States of America Flag Means To Me

by Lane Martens

When I see the flag of the United States of America I think of courage, strength, and unity. The United States flag reminds me that people are risking their lives every day with courage and strength, so I can live free. These men and women deserve our respect as they sacrifice their lives. The flag reminds me of the great country I live in.

I think we live in a great country because I can wake up and have running water with a roof over my head. I feel fortunate to have plenty of food available and hot meals on our table.

The United States of America flag reminds me that not all countries have these things. The stars and stripes not only resemble the fifty states and thirteen original colonies of our nation, but the history of how we have grown together as a nation. The Flag Code reminds us that we are citizens of the nation first and of our state second as our United States flag should always be displayed higher than any other flag, including our state flags.

When I go to a sporting event and the National Anthem begins I make sure I have my right hand on my heart and my other hand behind my back and listen to the National Anthem while it plays. It reminds me that it’s no longer about competition or rivals but that we’re still all on one team as a nation.

Even though the flag can mean lots of different things to a lot of different people, the flag mainly reminds me of courage, strength, and unity. Mostly, I feel grateful and show respect to the flag and all it represents.

The United States Flag: Freedom and Honor

by Charlie Follmann

The United States flag represents freedom and honor. To me the flag represents freedom for all. It means I can wake up every morning, knowing that I am free to go outside and play. I can wake up every morning, go upstairs and eat a warm breakfast. It means I can go to school and learn, or my parents can go to their choice of work and earn money for our family. As I grow older I know that I can be who I want to be, do what you want to do, and live where I want without being told I cannot.

It is an honor to live in the United States knowing that there are brave men and women risking their lives to protect my rights and keep me safe. Each morning as our class stands to recite the Pledge of Allegiance we stand at attention, facing the flag with our right hands over our hearts, as instructed in the Flag Code. As we recite the Pledge of Allegiance we are honoring our nation and the men and women who have served and are currently serving to protect the United States of America and its people.