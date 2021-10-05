Brewing up some fun at Yellow Smoke Park; Fall Festival, trick or treating on Saturday

The Crawford County Conservation Fall Festival will take place this Saturday, along with a trick or treat event, at Yellow Smoke Park.

The theme is “brewing up some fun.”

The Fall Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.

“We will have games, a bounce house, hayrack rides, food, prizes, and music. You can play games, paint a pumpkin, make a craft, and there will be cookies to frost,” said Jodi Head, Crawford County Conservation office manager.

“If you wear a costume, you might get a prize.”

Tickets are five for $1; most games will require two tickets.

A rehabilitated raptor will be released at 2 p.m. at the nature center.

“This is the sixth year they will have a raptor release from Save Our Avian Resources (SOAR),” Head said. “You can place your name in a jar with a chance to be drawn to release the raptor back to the wild.”

SOAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raptor rehabilitation, education, and research.

Trick or treating will run from 5 to 6 p.m. at the campground for children up to 12 years of age.