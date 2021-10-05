Brewing up some fun at Yellow Smoke Park; Fall Festival, trick or treating on Saturday

The Crawford County Conservation Fall Festival will take place this Saturday, along with a trick or treat event, at Yellow Smoke Park.
The theme is “brewing up some fun.”
The Fall Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.
“We will have games, a bounce house, hayrack rides, food, prizes, and music. You can play games, paint a pumpkin, make a craft, and there will be cookies to frost,” said Jodi Head, Crawford County Conservation office manager.
“If you wear a costume, you might get a prize.”
Tickets are five for $1; most games will require two tickets.
A rehabilitated raptor will be released at 2 p.m. at the nature center.
“This is the sixth year they will have a raptor release from Save Our Avian Resources (SOAR),” Head said. “You can place your name in a jar with a chance to be drawn to release the raptor back to the wild.”
SOAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raptor rehabilitation, education, and research.
Trick or treating will run from 5 to 6 p.m. at the campground for children up to 12 years of age.
“We have kind of a ‘witch’ theme this year,” she said. “You can bring your camper out, and if you provide candy for up to 300 kids, your camping will be free on Saturday.”
Campers must self-register at that campground.
“The people that hand out candy do usually decorate around their camper,” Head said. “If they don’t want to hand out candy, they usually don’t have anything outside. You can tell which ones are involved in it.”
Extra parking will be available in the campground visitor lot by the boat ramp and the beach.
For safety, the campground road will close at 4:45 p.m.