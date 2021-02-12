Brianne’s AML

For Brianne Schillerberg, the New Year didn’t start out as she might have imagined.
“On January 1st I was having some back pain, which was not unusual for me,” she said.
She took Motrin and used a heating pad on her back over the holiday weekend.
“Things started getting worse and I started having some chills with it,” she said.
Her back was still hurting and the chills continued through Tuesday, January 5.
“I decided to get a COVID test to make sure before I went back to work,” Schillerberg said. “The COVID tests were all negative and so they did bloodwork because my oxygen level was low and I was running a fever at that point.”
The tests revealed that her white blood cell count was “through the roof.”
After more testing, she was transferred by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha that same day.
“They confirmed the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with a blood smear and a bone marrow biopsy the next day,” she said.
AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
“I was in the hospital for four weeks after January 5th,” Schillerberg said.
Her husband, Clint, and her sister, Stephanie Harden, were the only visitors she was allowed.
She was started on chemotherapy on her third day in the hospital.
“I was home for five days over this last weekend and then I come back for five days every four weeks for repeat chemo,” she said.
Schillerberg said she is in good spirits now.
“I feel very positive; I feel like it’s gone pretty well,” she said. “The first round (of chemotherapy) I had some issues with really low blood pressure; I kept passing out but I think they have that figured out. I’m off all those medications now to raise my blood pressure and I feel good.”
The next step in the process will be a bone marrow transplant, which may take place in April or May.
“I’m using the national registry for a donor match,” Schillerberg said. “I don’t have any full-blood brothers or sisters; that would be the best relative match I could have. Your parents and your children are only a half-match.”
The national bone marrow registry came up with 33 matches.
“Now they contact each of these 33 people, trying to see if they are still eligible and if they want to do it,” she said. “When that gets lined up I’ll have probably a better idea of when I’m going to do it.”
She will receive six days of chemotherapy before the transplant; the new marrow will take over for hers.
“They told me this morning that it could be six months after the transplant before I go back (to work),” she said.
Schillerberg is a nurse at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) family practice clinic.
“I have to have a 24/7 caregiver for 100 days after transplant, so I will be staying at my sister’s because I have to be fairly close to Omaha.”
Harden lives in Council Bluffs.
“My niece is going to stay with me during the day and then my sister and her husband will be there in the evenings after work,” Schillerberg said.
Harden started a Facebook page, Brianne’s AML, to help keep people informed about what is going on.
“Initially it was all her writing,” Schillerberg said. “That first week I was pretty out of it.”
She has since started writing her own updates on the page.
“All the messages on Facebook is what keeps me going,” Schillerberg said.
She is also thankful for all of the community support during her illness, which she said has been overwhelming.
“The nurse practitioner that I work for at the clinic, Erin Schechinger, started a GoFundMe page the first week,” Schillerberg said.
Her church, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison, had a fundraiser for her last weekend and sold 1,200 cinnamon rolls.
Several teachers are selling bracelets to help raise funds.
Trisha Boettger is currently doing a Valentine’s Day fundraiser by selling a dozen wrapped roses through the Denison Hy-Vee and Staley’s Catering is doing a drive-through chicken dinner on February 28.
She has also received lots of offers to help with her two children, who are busy with activities.
“I am very thankful that everyone has stepped up,” Schillerberg said.
She will head back to Omaha on March 9 for another round of chemotherapy – and then she will wait for a date for the bone marrow transplant.
“I know it’s not going to be an easy process, but I’m anxious to get the transplant done and get everything rolling,” she said.