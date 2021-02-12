Brianne’s AML

Her husband, Clint, and her sister, Stephanie Harden, were the only visitors she was allowed.

She was started on chemotherapy on her third day in the hospital.

“I was home for five days over this last weekend and then I come back for five days every four weeks for repeat chemo,” she said.

Schillerberg said she is in good spirits now.

“I feel very positive; I feel like it’s gone pretty well,” she said. “The first round (of chemotherapy) I had some issues with really low blood pressure; I kept passing out but I think they have that figured out. I’m off all those medications now to raise my blood pressure and I feel good.”

The next step in the process will be a bone marrow transplant, which may take place in April or May.

“I’m using the national registry for a donor match,” Schillerberg said. “I don’t have any full-blood brothers or sisters; that would be the best relative match I could have. Your parents and your children are only a half-match.”

The national bone marrow registry came up with 33 matches.

