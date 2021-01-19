Bringing some peace of mind: Reiser receives COVID-19 vaccine

Since the beginning of the pandemic, additional time has been allotted to cleaning and making sure the clinic provides a safe environment for patients.

As in Iowa, the first people in Massachusetts to get the vaccine were the healthcare workers on the front lines in hospitals, in the ICUs and emergency rooms, with COVID patients.

“Obviously that was the right way to go with that,” Reiser said. “In the clinic here we found out about a week ago that they were going to get the vaccine at Hanscom; they made it available to the active duty and to the civilians and contractors that work in the clinic.”

Reiser said he trusts the science behind the vaccines that are being provided to the public – and that some of the fears raised online are unfounded.

“The CDC has put out good information for us to read to understand that it does not affect our DNA, even though I’ve had some people say that it did,” he said. “We know that it does not alter your DNA.”

Reiser said the vaccines went through a very thorough review process.