Broadway Elementary addition under consideration

The 18-year-old portable building that houses the preschool program at Denison Elementary will eventually need to be replaced; that need is driving consideration of a project to expand the Broadway Elementary building, according to Denison Community Schools (DCS) Superintendent Mike Pardun.

The portable building was assembled from five trailer sections in the summer of 2004 and has been maintained well, Pardun said.

“But at some point — it’s not a hundred-year building by any stretch – we’re going to have to replace it,” he said. “We’ll have to have somewhere for those preschool sections to go and the main (20th Street) building would make sense.”

To make room for the preschool students at Denison Elementary, the Denison Elementary School’s third grade classes would be shifted to Broadway Elementary.

“That would allow the space to free up at Denison Elementary, which would allow the preschool to move inside,” Pardun said.

The “temporary” building would then not be needed.

Third grade students would join the fourth and fifth grade students already at Broadway Elementary.

Pardun said that would put a total of around 450 students in the building.

The change would also even out the student numbers at each of the Denison buildings, which already share some staff members, he said.

The board of education is in favor of that solution so the DLR Group, which has done architectural work for the DCS in the past, was hired to provide a schematic for what a potential addition to Broadway Elementary would look like, Pardun said.

The board looked over a schematic design at last week’s meeting.

The new structure would be located on the south side of the current building and would cover a significant portion of the paved play area.

The current boiler room building, a small brick building in that area, would be removed and its functions would be incorporated into the new addition.

A small wooden annex building would also be relocated.

The new addition would also address problems with the Broadway Elementary gym building, which was built in 1926/1927.

“We’ve got some fire code problems there,” Pardun said. “The fire marshal shut down sections of that building and restricted some access when our current middle school was being built and designed.”

One restriction imposed on the gym building is that spectators are not allowed.

“It would be nice to be able to get back to having spectators, so some sort of multipurpose gym would then be a part of this addition, as well as the educational classrooms for third grade,” he said.

“We’re at the schematic design phase – seeing if we can problem-solve that. We feel like we have a design that has potential.”

Traffic flow and crosswalk challenges at Broadway Elementary would also be addressed, with the addition of an off-street parent drop-off lane and a bus drop-off lane.

An additional structure would house classrooms, a new gym and a common-use area.

Pardun said no decision has been made about what to do with the old gym building, but consideration will be given to using the area for parking and driveways.

The next step will be to reach out to DCS’s financial advisers for direction on how to fund the project, he said.

He emphasized that DCS will not utilize a General Obligation (GO) bond to fund the project.

“We’re not looking at anything that would impact property taxes,” Pardun said. “It would be something that we would do with our sales tax revenue proceeds and our sales tax bonding capacity.”

He said the estimated cost for the current schematic design is around $17.8 million.