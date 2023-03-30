The fourth graders from Denison Broadway Elementary School did not have to wait until the end of the school year to go to summer camp. They attended camp Tuesday night (March 28) on the stage of the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Their musical, “Summer Camp – A Musical Caper About Finding a Place to Belong,” was performed in front of a packed audience.
The musical was directed by Mandy Lauderbaugh, the fourth and fifth grade vocal music instructor and a high school vocal and band instructor.
Songs performed were "Summer Camp," "The Morning Routine," "I Want It All," "Bugs on Parade," "Campfire Song," "It's a Bear!," "Crazy Camp Capers," and "Where I Belong."
Following is the cast of characters.
Campers
Bonnie Blogger - Jamila Parr
Camper Jo - Daniel Altamirano
Camper Sam - Nancy Lemus
Camper Cubby - Jennifer Ramos
Camper Andi - Stephany Castillo
Camper Nervous & Mom - Crismaris Rodriguez
Camper Tiny - Cindy Barroso
Camper Timid - Kendra Barroso
Camper Weary - Alexander Htoo
Camper Teary- Madison Blume
Camper Knot - Owen Ellis
Camper Confused - Maikel Perez-Larson
Camper Scattered - America Ramos
Camper Sleepy - Joshua Santamaria
Camper Bewildered - Johan Barrios
Camper Self Conscious - Ariana Leanos
Camper ltchalot - Erik Arellano
Camper Horrified - Jacob Campos
Camper Petrified - Mileyna Arevalo
Camper Cantsitstill - Lincoln Poggensee
Camper Stampemout - Axel Aragon
Camper Hadenough - Nilmar Arevalo
Camp Director – Seth Ullrich
Counselors
Counselor Steady – Ezra Bygness
Counselor Ready – Rehder Koch
Counselor Willing – Manasseh Santamaria
Counselor Able – Nyanuer Toang
Parade Announcers
Bob – Mason Walker
Carol – Claire Gallup
Bugs
Army Ants – Treyton Krajicek, Nelson Salazar, Ivan Gonzalez and Julian Gutierrez
Horseflies – Isaac Bermudez and Coen Bruck
Ladybugs – Nathalie Castro, Harper Phipps and Kelly Segoviano
Mosquitos – Jack Smith and Tay Grover
Spiders – Cadence Desy, Malia Potts and Kolbie Malone
A Bear - Jaxon Edick
Emcee- Principal Trevor Urich