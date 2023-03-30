Mandy Lauderbaugh directs the Musical Monarchs in one of the four songs they performed prior to the Denison Broadway Elementary fourth grade musical Tuesday night at the high school's Fine Arts Center. Members of the Musical Monarchs are Julia Cervantes, Scarlett Diaz, Samuel Franco Jr., Atticus Herrin, Kimberly lbarra, Mokchar Koang, Raegan Lambert, Emanuel Marquez, Maya McMinemee, Yamilett Mendoza, Ayvah Nemitz, Cesar Nieto, Matthias Palencia, Daniel Ramos, Luke Ratliff, Romeo Salgado, Gavin Skarin, Emily Spahn, Corallynn Tasich, Braylon Urich, Genesis Vivas and Natalie Zarazua. During the performance Lambert, Marquez, McMinemee, Mendoza, Nemitz, Nieto, Ratliff and Urich were recognized for being selected for and participating in the Southwest Iowa Choral Directors Association Honor Choir on March 8.