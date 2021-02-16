Brodersen researches and maintains the DHS Deceased Alumni list

Last week she spent time looking for information about one of her own classmates who has passed.

“I was looking for someone in the class of ‘59 and it was a big search to finally find her - and I did,” Brodersen said. “I used to go to country school with her; I didn’t know her very well, but my sister did.”

She had her maiden name but not her married name – and she didn’t know where to look for her.

“We discovered she had married and lived in Ames all this time,” Brodersen said. “Her family had come from the state of Washington; I could find them in her father’s generation back in Washington.”

She looked at census information for the year the woman was born and then found her parents to make sure she was looking at information for the right person.

“It takes a lot of time,” she said. “When I start on a quest I do want the answers and so I seek and seek.”

She found the woman’s brother, who lives in Colorado.

“I have his phone number; one of these next days when I have time I’m going to call him,” Brodersen said. “He’ll be surprised because we went to country school together, too.”