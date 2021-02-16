Brodersen researches and maintains the DHS Deceased Alumni list

For about 15 hours each week, Judy Brodersen spends her time tracking down information about Denison High School (DHS) alumni.
More specifically, she is looking for information about those who have died.
Brodersen, a 1963 DHS graduate, maintains the “DHS Deceased Alumni” list.
She took on the (unpaid) job in February 2018 by taking over a partial list that others had started – and decided right away to put her own stamp on the list.
“Having been a successful CEO of a credit union, I have a love for accuracy,” Brodersen said.
The original list had some inaccuracies – but was also missing some information she thought was important.
“I sort of helped to clean it up and then it evolved into doing it myself,” she said.
When she took it over, the name of the list described the deceased as “angels,” but Brodersen said that didn’t work for her.
“It should be named what it is – DHS Deceased Alumni,” Brodersen said. “I thought people would know easily what that was.”
She decided to add several more columns of information to the list.
“I added columns for middle names, maiden names (and) the date of death; month, day and year, and also the age at death,” she said.
“And then I added another column that is so important to me – last place of residence. If you don’t have something to go on, the last place of residence helps a lot.”
People reading the list can then look up more information in local newspapers.
Some individuals have asked that she include a column with information about cause of death; she has resisted doing that for privacy reasons and because the information could be hurtful.
Brodersen said she loves genealogy and has a need to make sure the information she presents is correct.
When she took over the job, she contacted DHS for lists of graduates from each year.
“And every year I contact them and ask them to send the most recent year,” she said.
She has been given many DHS annuals from 2000 forward, and she has four from her own years at DHS and several from other years.
The annuals are a valuable resource for the list and she is always seeking more.
“If people no longer want them I hope they are not just discarding them,” Brodersen said.
She’ll pass along all the annuals to the next person to take over maintaining the list.
A decision she made early on was how far back the list should go.
“Denison High School began in 1886, when there were five graduates,” Brodersen said.
Records are scarce that far back – and no one is around from those days.
“I chose 1945 because the war ended then and I felt like life began for a lot of people,” she said. “If someone else takes this task over they can go back farther.”
The name of the list isn’t strictly accurate, as Brodersen also includes information about individuals who did not graduate with their classes.
“We call it the ‘alumni list’ but really people just care about other people they went to school with,” she said. “Sometimes you have a classmate who drops out a year early; back in the war days, guys left school when they were a junior and joined. They should be listed.”
She said she could easily let her 15 hours turn into a full week of work every week.
“It takes a lot of time because you start searching one person online and then you discover someone that you know or somebody else,” Brodersen said.
She enjoys the “detective part” of finding the information for the list.
“It’s just that it also consumes the most time, but I am a seeker,” she said.
“You have to be inquisitive; the year of death, the day and month matter to that person and to close relatives and friends.”
Last week she spent time looking for information about one of her own classmates who has passed.
“I was looking for someone in the class of ‘59 and it was a big search to finally find her - and I did,” Brodersen said. “I used to go to country school with her; I didn’t know her very well, but my sister did.”
She had her maiden name but not her married name – and she didn’t know where to look for her.
“We discovered she had married and lived in Ames all this time,” Brodersen said. “Her family had come from the state of Washington; I could find them in her father’s generation back in Washington.”
She looked at census information for the year the woman was born and then found her parents to make sure she was looking at information for the right person.
“It takes a lot of time,” she said. “When I start on a quest I do want the answers and so I seek and seek.”
She found the woman’s brother, who lives in Colorado.
“I have his phone number; one of these next days when I have time I’m going to call him,” Brodersen said. “He’ll be surprised because we went to country school together, too.”
She relies on obituaries in the Denison newspapers – but she noted that she hasn’t seen as many as she would have expected during the last year.
“These days with the pandemic it looks to me a lot of people are not writing an obituary,” she said. “I’m not sure why that is.”
Brodersen lives in the country about four miles outside of Denison – and slow internet speeds don’t help much, either.
“It would take less time if I were in town,” she said.
When she has an updated version of the list ready, she posts it on the “You are from Denison” Facebook page.
That is the only place it is currently available – but Brodersen said she is open to other ideas about where else the list could be placed.
Almost every time she posts the list she gets more information about other DHS alumni who have died - and the process of updating the list begins again.
“When I post I usually ask people, ‘check your classmates,’” she said.
Brodersen plans to keep doing the list for the foreseeable future, even though she has a few stacks of other things her family would like her to work on.
“I just love it,” she said. “It’s kind of a puzzle.”