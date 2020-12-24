 Skip to main content
Broken utility pole causes power outages across Denison
Broken utility pole causes power outages across Denison

DMU places new pole in windstorm

A broken utility pole caused a power outage in many areas of Denison on Wednesday evening. Many other areas reported flickering lights.

The outage began at 5:56 p.m. when a pole on 5th Avenue North blew over in the windstorm that hit the area throughout the day on Wednesday, according to Mike Wight, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) electric manager.

The pole, which carried the line that fed electricity to the Oakwood Manor Apartments, took out two circuits immediately, he said.

A five-man line crew, along with Wight, went to the sight of the downed pole and got to work restoring power.

Wight said the crew was slowed somewhat when their vacuum excavator roze up in the cold temperatures, which had dropped to around 10 degrees in the evening.

The excavator uses high-pressure water to dig a hole and is quicker to use because it will not damage other utilities, he said.

“It’s quicker than doing an emergency One Call because even in an emergency you have to give the people two hours to do their locates,” Wight said.

The crew cleared the lines from the fallen pole and then re-energized the circuits from the substation.

Power was restored to all areas, except Oakwood Manor, at about 7:45.

The crew then set about preparing the new pole; the lines had to be de-energized again after midnight to hook up the new pole.

“Hopefully everybody will be in bed so nobody will notice,” Wight said.

