Buck Grove bridge presents historic challenges

Repair and replace
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized County Engineer Paul Assman to put the county bridge crew to work on repairs to a bridge over Buck Creek south of Buck Grove.
Assman deferred to the board of supervisors because the bridge is not one for which the county would normally take responsibility.
“This is a bit of an odd duck, as far as bridges go,” Assman told the supervisors on August 10. “It’s not really located on a public right of way. It’s located in the City of Buck Grove but we’ve inspected it and we’ve done maintenance on it for a long, long time.”
The bridge connects Railroad Avenue to an acreage owned by Ashley and Coltyn Schmidt.
Assman said he had spent time gathering information and what he had read suggested the county has some responsibility for the bridge.
In 1924, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors initiated a project to straighten the road south of Buck Grove, which eliminated multiple crossings over the creek – but also resulted in the need to put in a bridge over Buck Creek for George Ahrenholtz, the landowner of the property at the time.
According the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) registration form, the original bridge at the location was washed out, along with 26 other bridges and culverts, in May 1945; the board of supervisors used emergency funds to purchase new bowstring arch bridges to replace some of those that had been destroyed.
According to NRHP, the current bridge was built circa 1945; no exact date is given.
Assman said the bridge came to the attention of then County Attorney Tom Eller in 1972 when it was taken out by another round of flooding.
Eller determined at the time that the bridge was the county’s responsibility.
In February 1973, the supervisors approved a $7,210 contract with Maple Valley Construction Co., of Mapleton, to re-erect the bridge, according to the February 3, 1973, Denison Review.
Assman said that Iowa Code was changed in 1975 to state that counties are responsible for all bridges on the secondary road system that are outside the boundaries of municipalities, which would have meant the bridge was no longer the county’s responsibility.
The board of supervisors revisited the issue in 1995, and approved a resolution authorizing continued maintenance of the bridge, he said.
“The original petition (in 1924) for the roadway realignment calls for a bridge, which was done,” Assman said. “So technically it’s not the county’s (because of the Iowa Code change). Technically, it’s the City of Buck Grove’s, but I think, in the past, both Tom Eller, past county attorney, and Tom Gustafson, past county attorney, have said there’s probably a duty of fairness here.”
The issue of the bridge came up again because a consultant’s inspection two weeks ago showed that the bridge piling had decayed and the bridge capacity had to be reduced to 8 tons.
“When we hire a consultant to give us recommendations, I’m bound by their recommendation or we assume the liability on the county,” Assman said.
He noted that the bridge is the only way out of the acreage to which it leads.
Assman said he had previously scheduled the bridge for replacement during the 2023 construction season and had talked to previous boards about it.
He said that if the bridge were on the county’s road system, he would replace it with a 24-foot wide bridge that could carry a legal load.
He said the pilings could be replaced and the bridge could be returned to the previous posting that would allow heavier traffic.
The superstructure of the bridge has minor damage, but the old design and general deterioration preclude useful repairs to the rest of the bridge.
Assman said if the bridge is removed, it could be used as a walking/bicycle trail bridge elsewhere.
He noted that its historic designation would only be a concern if the county used federal dollars on the repair/replace project; Assman said it wouldn’t be eligible for those funds.
Schmidt said he had a baler and a tractor loader that have to cross the bridge, as do fuel and trash vehicles; he noted that with the 8-ton limit, fire trucks can’t get to his place.
The supervisors and Assman discussed the possibility of moving the bridge forward on the replacement schedule.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he was trying to talk himself into authorizing replacement of the bridge, but he didn’t want to waste any money.
Schmidt said he was concerned about being dropped from insurance policies because of the lack of fire truck access; he asked that the county act as soon as possible.
Assman said the north abutment of the bridge, which was the cause of the lower weight rating, could be replaced fairly quickly.
“I personally think that’s the best course of action,” Assman said. “We’re addressing their issue and not pushing anyone else off (the bridge replacement schedule).”
The supervisors agreed with the recommendation and revisited the issue at this Tuesday’s meeting to take action.
Assman said the county bridge crew would put in four new pilings on the north end of the bridge as a temporary measure.
“Then we can reuse those pilings for the new bridge, so we’re really not out any materials; we’re out one mobilization,” he said.
“This will get us to be able to post it back to what it was before we put the 8 ton (posting) up.”
He said it was a matter of fairness.
“How else are they going to get across there?” he said. “You’re probably going to have more pushback if you walk away from it than if you took care of it.”
“The county probably benefited greatly in the 1920s when the river was rerouted,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz.
Assman said the bridge will be replaced in 2022 or 2023.
The supervisors authorized the repair project on a 5-0 vote.
Assman told the Bulletin and Review that the county crew would start work on the bridge today (Friday).