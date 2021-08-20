Buck Grove bridge presents historic challenges

The issue of the bridge came up again because a consultant’s inspection two weeks ago showed that the bridge piling had decayed and the bridge capacity had to be reduced to 8 tons.

“When we hire a consultant to give us recommendations, I’m bound by their recommendation or we assume the liability on the county,” Assman said.

He noted that the bridge is the only way out of the acreage to which it leads.

Assman said he had previously scheduled the bridge for replacement during the 2023 construction season and had talked to previous boards about it.

He said that if the bridge were on the county’s road system, he would replace it with a 24-foot wide bridge that could carry a legal load.

He said the pilings could be replaced and the bridge could be returned to the previous posting that would allow heavier traffic.

The superstructure of the bridge has minor damage, but the old design and general deterioration preclude useful repairs to the rest of the bridge.

Assman said if the bridge is removed, it could be used as a walking/bicycle trail bridge elsewhere.