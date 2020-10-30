Buck Grove building to be restored

The work will be done in stages, with the roof and any needed masonry repairs taking place first.

“I think it will be maybe about two years for it to be completely finished,” she said. “It’s an empty shell, so we have to run water and electric and septic. Everything has to be from the ground up.”

Carstens said she has looked into getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places, but she is doubtful that it will receive the designation.

“We’re working on it - but they told us probably not,” she said.

Carstens inherited the family farm, but the farmhouse is rented out so she and Owen can’t stay there when they visit Buck Grove.

“Part of the thought process with that building was that it could be a spot where we could crash when we are in town and we wouldn’t be bothering them (the renters),” she said. “Then, eventually, we’d like to build a house out where the old farmhouse is now and move out there.”

She and Owen will be married next week.

Carstens said when they move to Buck Grove she may – or may not - bring her commodity brokerage business along.