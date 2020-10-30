Buck Grove building to be restored

An abandoned building on Main Street in Buck Grove has a new owner and will soon be restored to a useable condition.
Callie Carstens, of Des Moines, purchased the building last week.
Carstens’s family is from Buck Grove.
“We have a century farm there – Carstens Century Farm,” Carstens said. “My whole family has been from there for over a century.”
Her father was Ross Carstens, who passed away in 2012. The family farm is on X Avenue south of Buck Grove.
“I didn’t actually grow up in Buck Grove, but I spent all of our holidays there,” Carstens said. “I’m just trying to plant a few more roots out there.”
She said she and her fiancé, Kendall Owen, will likely move to Buck Grove in the future.
Owen was the one who decided the old building needed a new lease on life.
“He likes Buck Grove,” Carstens said. “This building was his idea. He found it and he really liked it. We heard from the grapevine that it was going to be demolished and called them and they were willing to sell, instead.”
Carstens purchased the building from Dave Miller, of Buck Grove.
Miller told the Bulletin and Review that the building was built in 1916 and has been abandoned since the early 1970s.
It was originally built for a Buck Grove lumber company.
Miller said Werner Reiff, who owned Reiff’s Grocery in Buck Grove many years ago, used the building to store seed corn.
Reiff sold the building to John Ryan, owner of the Buck Grove General Store, who used it for the same thing.
Ryan sold it to Jim Langenfeld.
Miller said a mini-tornado blew part of the roof off in the 1980s; Miller purchased the building from Langenfeld in 1992.
“The only thing that is still standing is the outside walls, which were really good walls,” he said.
Miller said he is excited about having someone fix up the building.
Carstens said one of the first steps will be to put a new roof on.
“It’s basically just a shell of a building,” she said. “Right now it’s not that exciting looking.”
Everything is boarded up at present, she said.
She and Owen plan to put a loft on the top floor and a workshop/garage below.
They wanted to start work this fall, but the early cold weather may have put a stop to those plans.
“I think we might be waiting until spring to get the permits,” Carstens said. “The permits are only good for a year, and they pretty much want you to start construction immediately, so we’re trying to time it out right so we can get as much done as possible on a timeframe that works best.”
The work will be done in stages, with the roof and any needed masonry repairs taking place first.
“I think it will be maybe about two years for it to be completely finished,” she said. “It’s an empty shell, so we have to run water and electric and septic. Everything has to be from the ground up.”
Carstens said she has looked into getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places, but she is doubtful that it will receive the designation.
“We’re working on it - but they told us probably not,” she said.
Carstens inherited the family farm, but the farmhouse is rented out so she and Owen can’t stay there when they visit Buck Grove.
“Part of the thought process with that building was that it could be a spot where we could crash when we are in town and we wouldn’t be bothering them (the renters),” she said. “Then, eventually, we’d like to build a house out where the old farmhouse is now and move out there.”
She and Owen will be married next week.
Carstens said when they move to Buck Grove she may – or may not - bring her commodity brokerage business along.
“We could do that or we might just retire and move out there,” she said.
She runs Commodity Services, Inc., in Des Moines, which is a business started by her father.
Owen has worked in food and restaurant management for many years, which offers other possibilities for what they might do after moving to Buck Grove.
“We talked about maybe someday trying to own the bar there,” Carstens said. “That could be kind of a retirement thing for us. We’re open to different possibilities.”
They have shuttled back and forth between Des Moines and Buck Grove quite often in recent months.
“My mom recently moved there and we have the renters there, so we’ve spent quite a few weekends in Buck Grove, especially in the summer when it’s nicer,” she said.
Carstens and Owen are excited about getting to work on the building.
“I love old brick buildings and I think it’s going to be really cool when it’s all finished,” she said.