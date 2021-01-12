Buck Snort construction in full swing in Denison

Demolition has been completed in the interior space of the new Buck Snort restaurant in Denison.
The restaurant will be in the former Robin’s Nest/Denison Realty building to the west of Thrifty White Pharmacy.
“We are in the construction phase of it now,” said Chris Polley. “We’re going to start the construction on the inside this week.”
He and his wife, Carrie, own the Buck Snort in Harlan and are building the new one in Denison.
Polley said they are aiming for April to open the restaurant.
The interior of the building was completely gutted.
“Right now I’m standing in a completely open 4,000 square foot rectangle with exposed roof trusses and metal ceiling, which will all stay for that industrial look” he said. “We’ve taken it all down to the concrete floors and the steel rafters.”
The interior of the main floor will have about 1,000 square feet designated for the kitchen.
“We will also have a bar on the main level,” Polley said. “The room will be divided somewhat in half; we’ll have regular dining seats on one side and bar seating and dining on the other side.”
The space will be able to be divided in half to accommodate parties or special events with groups up to 20 individuals on the bar side.
The restaurant will have entry on the front and back.
“We are putting in a full glass double door on the back alley because we have that public parking lot back there,” Polley said. “It will be just a short walk to the back side of the building, which will be well lit. There will be a nice entrance to the establishment from the back so people don’t have to walk all the way around or try to find parking in front.”
The restaurant will have rooftop seating, but it may not be quite ready by opening day.
“It may just be a staircase to nowhere at our opening due to the weather right now and not being able to get up there and do the construction to the rooftop,” he said.
“We will have a staircase set inside to the opening (to the roof) at least by opening time and then we’ll go from there.”
The rooftop area will have canopies and lighting, a second bar and seating for 25 to 30 individuals.
Polley said the rooftop area will be for moderate weather conditions – but he also noted the warm weather in the local area in December.
“It could have been utilized just a month ago,” he said. “But for the most part it will depend on the weather.”
The glass face on the front of the building will be moved back about 15 feet to create another outdoor seating area.
“That will also be open air with a fire pit and some bistro seating; kind of like the Old Market style in the front at the street level,” Polley said.
He said he is also considering adding radiant heat in that seating area.
Polley is already looking for employees for the restaurant.
“I did put something on our Facebook (page) on the Harlan Buck Snort that we are accepting applications,” he said. “The nice thing about having multiple locations is that I can train my employees at the Harlan location so they’re already set and ready to go once we fire this one up in Denison.”
He said he would not want to have green employees working right as the restaurant is opening.
The restaurant needs experienced line cooks and servers with some restaurant experience.
“I can actually employ them a month prior to the opening in Denison,” he said.
Servers must be 16 or older.
Polley said the Denison restaurant will employ about the same number as does the Harlan restaurant, which has between 22 and 25 employees.
Applications are available at the Denison restaurant location during the day while construction is ongoing, he said.