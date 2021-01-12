Buck Snort construction in full swing in Denison

The restaurant will have entry on the front and back.

“We are putting in a full glass double door on the back alley because we have that public parking lot back there,” Polley said. “It will be just a short walk to the back side of the building, which will be well lit. There will be a nice entrance to the establishment from the back so people don’t have to walk all the way around or try to find parking in front.”

The restaurant will have rooftop seating, but it may not be quite ready by opening day.

“It may just be a staircase to nowhere at our opening due to the weather right now and not being able to get up there and do the construction to the rooftop,” he said.

“We will have a staircase set inside to the opening (to the roof) at least by opening time and then we’ll go from there.”

The rooftop area will have canopies and lighting, a second bar and seating for 25 to 30 individuals.

Polley said the rooftop area will be for moderate weather conditions – but he also noted the warm weather in the local area in December.

“It could have been utilized just a month ago,” he said. “But for the most part it will depend on the weather.”