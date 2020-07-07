Budgeting in uncertain times

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday of last week voted to appropriate 85 percent of previously-budgeted funds to county departments for the new fiscal year.
The measure was enacted because of budget uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote was 5-0.
“We don’t know where we’re going to be at,” Supervisor Kyle Schultz noted toward the beginning of the discussion.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said that the reduced allocation of funds was not to penalize departments.
“If they need it down the road, it’s there,” Muhlbauer said.
“We already do know at this point we have $269,000 worth of property tax that we don’t have to work with, so we have a little indication already,” said Chairman Cecil Blum.
He said some department heads had taken advantage of the “perfect storm” of COVID-19 to exceed the amount of spending the supervisors wanted.
For that reason, Schultz said he initially wanted to reduce appropriations to just a few departments – not to all.
Muhlbauer said a reduction of appropriations wouldn’t be to penalize – but to hold back funds to be on the safe side.
Supervisor Eric Skoog noted that the supervisors can later release the additional funds if a department is in need.
“They are always just a vote away from getting the whole load,” Blum said.
Chuck Ettleman, the county’s budget preparer, noted the supervisors would be giving departments the authority to spend up to a limit set by the supervisors.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked what process departments would use to access the additional funds.
Ettleman said the supervisors’ agenda would have to include an item to “appropriate by department.”
“All they have to do if they’re out of money is get on the agenda for a ‘discuss and take action’ item,” Blum said.
“Have you ever had a department need a budget amendment and not get it?” Muhlbauer asked Ettleman.
“I don’t think so,” Ettleman said.
Blum noted that the supervisors had, in the past, resisted holding back a percentage of funds from departments but COVID-19 had upended how governmental businesses is conducted.
“I think its good business to do it,” Blum said. “A lot of counties do it.”
“If you do the same thing year in and year out, it’s not hard for a department to build their budget with the extra 20 percent or 10 percent,” Skoog said. “We do it with 100 percent and we still have people go over.”
Blum noted that one department made a $4,000 expenditure on the last day of the budget year that ended last week.
“Because the money was there,” Vogt said.
“On the last day of the current year,” Blum said.
“This will curb some of that,” Muhlbauer said.
“Maybe do it every year?” Schultz asked.
Schultz said the county has an unknown concerning the budget and the state has a bigger unknown that will involve tax credits and rollbacks.
“We need to have the departments budgeting for needs, not wants,” Blum said.
“I think some departments do a very good job of that,” Schultz said. “Some could probably use a little sharper pencil.”
“(In) the last two years we haven’t pared anything and I thought we would,” Vogt said.
“Going forward we’re going to be forced to,” Muhlbauer said. “Our local option sales tax could be down. Look at the five year rolling average with lower commodity prices coming on. You could have a lot (lower) valuations coming in. Our revenues could be down substantially where we’ll have to make cuts.”
Blum said a lower appropriation might bear fruit in the next budget year if departments realize some items can be cut.