Burn ban ends: Granzen asks for stronger penalties for violators

A countywide burn ban that had been in effect for two months ended on Tuesday.

Crawford County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Greg Miller informed the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning that the burn ban would end at 1 p.m. that day.

The following is a condensed and edited account of the discussion.

Miller said recent rains had lessened the fire threat.

Denison City Council Member John Granzen, Jr., a firefighter, told the supervisors that stronger penalties are needed for those who violate burn bans.

“Something needs to be done during the burn bans when you get these people out in the country thinking they’re above and beyond the law,” Granzen said.

“It takes six, seven departments, ruins our weekends, our evenings, and there are no consequences for it. It’s ridiculous.”

He said those who violate a burn ban should be fined, billed for every piece of equipment and all the water used, and charged for every man-hour put in by those involved in putting out the fire.

Granzen said that in a recent incident, an individual said, “Yeah, I know there’s a burn ban, but I’ve got a 40-foot green fire truck (meaning his tractor and disc).”

“Totally arrogant. Ridiculous,” Granzen said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if charges had been filed for a recent violation; she said Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler said he was going to do so.

Granzen said he had asked Steinkuehler to talk to an individual; Chairman Kyle Schultz said Steinkuehler had talked to the individual.

Miller said that Schultz, a firefighter, and Supervisor Eric Skoog, a former firefighter, know that when a grass fire gets out of control, firefighters can be injured.

At a recent fire, two farmers helped out with their own equipment, which cost the farmers $1,000 in new filters and damaged hoses, Granzen said.

“There should be a consequence to breaking the law,” Heiden said.

County Attorney Colin Johnson said the violation is a simple misdemeanor.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel told the Bulletin and Review on Thursday that Iowa Code specifies a minimum fine of $105; the maximum fine is $855, up to 30 days in jail, or a combination of those two.

Johnson told the supervisors that the penalty is up to the discretion of the judge.

“Is there any way the county can do more than that by making their own ordinance?” Granzen asked.

“I can look into it,” Johnson said.

“I’d be in favor of that,” Heiden said.

Miller also asked Johnson to look into it.

“I want to protect these guys that are out there,” Miller said.

People aren’t thinking about what can happen, he added.

Heiden and Granzen said the recent high winds have added to the problem.

Miller noted that two Nebraska fire chiefs died recently; one was in a fire and one was in an accident.

A field fire in Nebraska was five miles wide, he said.

“Can you imagine that thing coming at you?” Miller said.

“Why have a burn ban if there are no consequences if you go against it?” Heiden said. “It’s just irresponsible.”

Supervisor Ty Rosburg agreed that something more may be necessary.

“Life and property are at risk here,” he said.