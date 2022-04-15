Burn ban remains in effect

Many fire departments respond to Saturday field fire

“We’re still under a burn ban, and people have to realize that the grass may look green but it burns like a son of a gun,” said Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller.

A 60-day burn ban was enacted by the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 1 for all of Crawford County.

The ban was established in part because county fire departments were being overwhelmed with field fires.

The penalty for violating the ban is a simple misdemeanor, according to Iowa Code.

Burn bans are also in effect in Woodbury, Ida, Sac, Monona, Pottawattamie and Mills counties.

Dry conditions continue to make conditions ripe for field fires to burn out of control.

“The guys have really had trouble trying to put some of them out,” Miller said. “On Saturday, they had a hell of a fire; they had almost every department in the county helping put it out.”

That fire was near Fawn Road north of Denison.

Another fire took place near railroad tracks west of Westside on Monday.

Miller say individuals may still contact their local fire chief to request a waiver of the burn ban.

He said he would prefer to have a local fire department on scene prior to any burn.

“I would like to have the fire department babysit it while they burn,” he said. “That way they have water on hand and they can put it out right away if it starts to get out of control.”

Miller said he remains hopeful that the burn ban may be ended early.

In recent weeks, burn bans were lifted in Plymouth, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Harrison counties in western Iowa; several others were lifted elsewhere in the state.

“It’s supposed to rain and snow this weekend,” Miller said. “Maybe after this weekend we might be able to get it taken care of.”

In the meantime, he said individuals should be careful and follow the rules.